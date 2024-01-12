Sandy Lane Reconstruction Nears Completion Amid Traffic Concerns in Duston and Harpole

The reconstruction of Sandy Lane, a vital artery connecting Duston and Harpole, has been a hot topic of discussion in the local community since its closure on June 12, 2024. Overseen by Chasetown Civil Engineering, the project was launched to facilitate the construction of three new housing developments: Western Gate, Norwood Quarter, and Harlestone Park.

Sandy Lane’s Closure and Its Ripple Effects

The prolonged closure of Sandy Lane has led to a diversion through Harpole via Rode Hill, which has, in turn, resulted in increased traffic and significant wear and tear on the village’s roadways. The repercussion of this closure has been felt acutely by the local residents, prompting several concerns about the duration of the project and the deterioration of their roads.

Authorities Respond to Concerns

In response to these concerns, Councillors Phil Larratt and Adam Brown have affirmed that the reconstruction project is moving as per the planned schedule and is expected to conclude by the end of March 2024. Duston Parish Council has expressed relief at this announcement, highlighting the severe disruptions residents have been enduring due to the road’s closure.

Future Steps to Alleviate Traffic

Harpole Parish Council, vocal about the distress caused by the increased traffic in the village, has conveyed its concerns to the West Northamptonshire Council (WNC). Councillor Brown has reassured the council that the completion of the reconstruction’s northern section should substantially reduce the traffic issues. Furthermore, he has promised decisive measures to prevent Harpole from being used as a shortcut in the future, thereby restoring serenity to the village life.

The reopening of Sandy Lane, slated for April 1, 2024, will undoubtedly bring relief to the residents of Duston and Harpole, putting an end to the prolonged disruptions. Though the road to this point has been challenging, the completion of the reconstruction project promises a smoother journey ahead for all involved.