Salina Embarks on Key Intersection Repair as Part of Major Infrastructure Initiative

In a strategic move reflecting the City of Salina’s commitment to maintaining and upgrading its infrastructure, repair work at the busy intersection of Schilling Road and 9th Street commenced on Wednesday. This initiative, part of a substantial concrete repair program, is aimed at enhancing the condition of this pivotal junction, which sees heavy traffic daily.

Impact on Traffic Flow

As work progresses, westbound lanes through the intersection, as well as all left-turn maneuvers, will be closed to traffic. However, lanes leading northbound, southbound, and eastbound will continue to function, albeit with limited capacity. This closure is a necessary measure to ensure that the repair work is carried out efficiently and safely.

Estimated Duration and Safety Measures

The city anticipates that the construction will last a maximum of seven days, with the goal of reopening the intersection early the following week. However, this timeline is subject to change depending on the weather conditions. To safeguard the construction crews and motorists alike, the speed limit through the construction zone has been curtailed to 25 mph.

The Broader Picture

This construction endeavor is a fragment of a larger $510,000 investment, which is itself a component of the City of Salina’s $4.7 million 2023 street maintenance capital improvement program. Smoky Hill, LLC of Salina, the company responsible for the repairs, will focus on the intersection’s center, restricting westbound lanes and left turns. Local authorities advise motorists to prepare for significant delays when traversing the area and to consider alternative routes whenever feasible.