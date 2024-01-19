Russia Calls for Hostage Release in Hamas Talks; Protests in Philippines Over Jeepney Phaseout; Eiffel Tower Visitor Count Surges

Amid escalating tensions, Russia has called upon Hamas to release captive hostages, including three Russian nationals, ensnared during skirmishes on October 7. This urgent plea was voiced by Russian diplomat Mikhail Bogdanov during a meeting with a Hamas Politburo member in Moscow. The call for release is underscored by the perilous humanitarian situation prevailing in Gaza.

Russia's Role in Hostage Release

Russian diplomatic efforts for the liberation of hostages are being driven by Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov. He held discussions with Hamas Politburo member Abu Marzouk and also engaged in talks with Israel's ambassador to Russia, reflecting Russia's commitment to a comprehensive Middle East settlement. The Russian foreign ministry underscored the necessity for immediate and unconditional release of the hostages.

The Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza

The demand for the release of hostages is amplified against the backdrop of a grave humanitarian crisis in Gaza, a result of persistent confrontation in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict zone. The urgency of the situation is heightened by the desperate living conditions of the Palestinian population, making the matter of hostage release critical.

Protests in Philippines Over Jeepney Phaseout

In another corner of the world, the Philippine government's decision to phase out jeepneys, the cultural icon of Filipino transportation, has stirred up considerable unrest. Jeepneys, born from US Army Willys left behind post World War II, have been a staple of Filipino commuting and culture. Drivers and supporters contend that these vehicles, embodying Filipino identity, should not be replaced by imported minibuses as proposed in the government's modernization plan.

Eiffel Tower Visitor Count Surpasses Pre-Pandemic Levels

Meanwhile, in Paris, the Eiffel Tower has witnessed a significant surge in visitor count, recording 6.3 million visitors in the past year, exceeding pre-pandemic levels from 2019. This increase can be attributed partly to events commemorating the 100th anniversary of the tower's designer, Gustave Eiffel. The site has also added new attractions including guided tours and gourmet meals concocted by celebrity chefs, drawing in a larger crowd.