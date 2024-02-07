RPF Arrests Jharkhand Man for Stealing Bathroom Fittings at CSMT

In a startling incident that has raised eyebrows and concerns over security, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) of the Central Railway arrested Mohammed Owais, a 23-year-old man from Ranchi, Jharkhand, for allegedly stealing bathroom fittings from the bustling Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) station in Mumbai. The theft, which racked up a hefty sum of approximately Rs 1.22 lakhs, transpired between February 5th and 6th, and targeted bathrooms and toilets located in running rooms and public areas, inclusive of a newly inaugurated air-conditioned toilet at CSMT.

Raising the Curtain on the Theft

The stolen items, comprising jet sprays, toilet seat covers, taps, bottle holders, and stopcocks, were lifted from the state-of-the-art toilet facilities at CSMT. In total, about 70 items were reported missing, a theft of such magnitude that it ignited suspicions of an insider job. The absence of CCTV cameras within the toilets, owing to privacy concerns, further muddied the waters, making it challenging to identify the culprits.

Unearthing the Culprit

In a twist of fate, Owais, the alleged thief, was caught red-handed, leading to his arrest by the RPF. It is speculated that contract workers or railway personnel may be complicit in the crime, given the intricacies involved. The cost of each stolen jet spray amounted to Rs 1,600, with a total of 12 such items pilfered, adding up to Rs 19,200. Similarly, six stolen pillar cocks racked a cumulative value of Rs 28,716.

Repercussions and Actions Taken

The audacious theft has led to increased vigilance and monitoring of public amenities. The Central Railway's chief public relations officer confirmed that an FIR has been filed with the government railway police to bring the culprits to justice. The incident, while shocking, has highlighted the need for a more robust security mechanism to prevent such occurrences in the future.