Roadworks Alert: Major Traffic Delays Expected in Mount Maunganui

In a move that will significantly impact Tauranga's commuters, industries, and port operations, the city council has initiated major roadworks on Totara Street, a crucial artery in Mount Maunganui. The upgrade, which commenced at 8 pm last Friday, is slated for completion by 6 am on 14 February.

Urgent Upgrade Forces Northbound Lane Closure

The northbound lane of Totara Street, lying between Hewletts Road and Hull Road, has been closed to accommodate the urgent upgrade, a necessity brought about by the deterioration of the road's condition. The council asserts that sections of the road have reached the end of their lifespan, making the upgrade an imperative.

Detours and Delays: Navigating the New Normal

To circumvent the closure, motorists are advised to follow designated detours through Hewletts Road, Maunganui Road, and Hull Road. In an effort to alleviate congestion, the eastbound Hewletts Road bus lane has been temporarily opened for motorists heading toward Maunganui Road.

The council anticipates significant delays and has urged residents to factor in additional travel time or consider working from home if feasible. The disruption, while inconvenient, is a small price to pay for the enhancement of the road's structural integrity and safety, which the council expects to last for the next 40 years.

A Stitch in Time: Council's Commitment to Community Safety

The upgrade, originally scheduled for several years ago, was postponed due to other ongoing projects in the area. By undertaking the work in its current form, the council estimates that the process will be completed in four days instead of the usual six weeks. This decision underscores the council's commitment to addressing community needs promptly and effectively.