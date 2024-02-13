Road Safety in Jammu and Kashmir: DRSC's Initiatives for Change

Road Safety in Jammu and Kashmir: A Collective Effort for Change

On February 13, 2024, the District Road Safety Committee (DRSC) of Kathua held a meeting to discuss and implement corrective measures aimed at enhancing road safety in the region. The meeting, led by the Deputy Commissioner, focused on addressing vulnerable spots, establishing smart traffic kiosks, and raising public awareness about road safety rules.

Addressing Vulnerable Spots and Implementing Smart Kiosks

Recognizing the need for immediate action, the DRSC identified critical locations where accidents frequently occur. In response, the committee proposed initiating corrective measures at these vulnerable spots to minimize the risk of road mishaps. Additionally, the DRSC plans to establish smart traffic kiosks to better manage traffic flow and provide real-time information to drivers, thereby enhancing the overall efficiency and safety of the road network.

Raising Public Awareness and Encouraging Community Participation

Central to the DRSC's strategy is the importance of public awareness and community participation in improving road safety. The Deputy Commissioner emphasized the need for collective efforts to reduce accidents and fatalities. To this end, the committee has launched a month-long campaign during Road Safety Month-2024, which includes awareness drives, workshops, and educational programs to educate the public about road safety.

In a related development, the Motor Vehicles Department in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir, conducted an awareness program on various road safety initiatives, such as the Good Samaritan Scheme, Road Accident Victim Funds, and Hit and Run cases. The program emphasized the importance of aiding road accident victims, providing financial support, and adhering to relevant laws to enhance road safety.

Promoting Transparency and Competence in Driving Skills Tests

Transport Commissioner Rajinder Singh Tara of Jammu and Kashmir recently conducted an inspection of driving skill tests and vehicle fitness at the DL skill test ground in Khanpur-Nagrota. Accompanied by Regional Transport Officer Pankaj Bhagotra, Tara provided directions to improve facilities and ensure transparency in evaluation procedures. The assessment focused on driver competence, adherence to traffic rules, and vehicle roadworthiness, with special attention given to essential components such as brakes, lights, tires, and overall mechanical condition.

By promoting transparency and competence in driving skill tests, the Transport Commissioner aims to improve the quality of drivers on the roads, ultimately contributing to a safer driving environment for all.

In conclusion, the efforts of the District Road Safety Committee, the Motor Vehicles Department, and the Transport Commissioner in Jammu and Kashmir demonstrate a commitment to enhancing road safety through a combination of infrastructure improvements, public awareness campaigns, and competence assessments. By working together, these stakeholders can make a significant difference in reducing accidents and fatalities on the roads of Jammu and Kashmir.