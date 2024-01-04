Richland Rolls Out Neighborhood Traffic Safety Program

Richland, Washington, has taken a significant stride in promoting safety for its neighborhood residents with the launch of a novel Neighborhood Traffic Safety (NTS) program. The initiative is designed to address traffic-related issues through the installation of a range of traffic calming devices and additional safety measures.

NTS Program: A Proactive Approach to Traffic Safety

The NTS Program is a proactive initiative that allows the residents of Richland to submit requests for the evaluation of streets or neighborhoods that they believe warrant inclusion in the program. The requests can be made at any time throughout the year, providing a continuous opportunity for residents to voice their concerns and ensure their neighborhoods are safe and well-regulated.

Implementation and Funding

Once the requests are submitted, they undergo a thorough quantitative assessment. The city then determines the necessary safety measures based on the results of this evaluation. However, it should be noted that the implementation of these safety measures is subject to available funding. Therefore, while the city is committed to enhancing neighborhood safety, the extent of the implementation of the NTS program will be contingent on the resources available.

Application Deadline and Further Information

Although residents can submit their requests throughout the year, those submitted before February 28 will be considered for potential implementation within the same calendar year. This allows residents to see swift action and improvements in their neighborhoods. For residents interested in learning more about the process and how to apply, detailed information is available on the City of Richland’s official website. The initiative represents a significant step in the city’s commitment to ensuring the safety and wellbeing of its residents.