Revolutionizing Street Taxi Transport: 's-Hertogenbosch Adopts New Quality Controls

The mayor and aldermen of 's-Hertogenbosch have unveiled the Street Taxi Transport Regulation 's-Hertogenbosch 2024, a groundbreaking initiative set to transform the local taxi industry from July 1, 2024. This decisive move, ratified by the local council on March 5, 2024, aims to elevate the quality and dependability of street taxi services within the municipality. By instituting stringent permit conditions and a novel customer assessment system, the regulation seeks to ensure a safer and more reliable taxi transport experience for both residents and visitors.

Introduction of the Bosch Taxi Permit

At the heart of the new regulation is the implementation of the Bosch Taxi Permit (BTx permit), a compulsory accreditation for all street taxi operators in 's-Hertogenbosch. The permit, which is renewable every five years, mandates adherence to strict eligibility criteria, including possession of a valid full driver card, a recent Certificate of Good Conduct (VOG), and affiliation with a recognized customer evaluation framework. This initiative underscores the municipality's commitment to enhancing passenger safety and service quality in the taxi sector.

Enhancing Transparency through Customer Feedback

A notable feature of the revised regulation is its emphasis on customer feedback. Taxi drivers are required to participate in a customer assessment system, assuming one is available, which enables passengers to rate the service quality. This mechanism is designed to foster transparency and self-regulation within the taxi industry, ensuring that drivers maintain high standards of service. Consequently, this innovation is expected to significantly improve the visibility of individual taxi services, benefiting both consumers and compliant taxi operators.