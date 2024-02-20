Revolutionizing Northeast India: Sarbananda Sonowal Launches ₹308 Crore Waterway Projects

In an ambitious move toward bolstering the inland waterways and fostering economic development in Northeast India, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has unveiled a series of projects totaling ₹308 crore. The initiative, aimed at enhancing the region's connectivity, commerce, and tourism, includes the inauguration of terminals in Assam and Tripura, the introduction of tourist jetties on the Brahmaputra river, and the launch of electric hybrid catamarans in Guwahati.

Unlocking the Potential of Inland Waterways

At the heart of this transformative endeavor is the inauguration of the passenger-cum-cargo terminal at Bogibeel, near Dibrugarh, and the Inland Water Transport terminal in Sonamura, Tripura. Additionally, the upgraded terminals in Karimganj and Badarpur have been officially opened, marking a significant step forward in the region's infrastructural development. The foundation stones for the construction of a Custom Immigration Office in Dhubri and a compound wall for the IWAI Jogighopa terminal have also been laid, further solidifying the framework for enhanced waterway connectivity.

The deployment of six tourist jetties and 19 passenger vessels across national waterways 2 and 16 promises not only to boost the tourism sector but also to improve passenger transport services in the region. Moreover, the introduction of electric hybrid catamarans in Guwahati is set to revolutionize waterborne transportation, aligning with global sustainability goals and the nation's commitment to green initiatives.

Driving Economic Growth and Regional Development

The comprehensive suite of projects initiated by Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal is a testament to the Central government's focus on the North East region's development and the 'Act East Policy.' This strategic approach aims to enhance economic development, trans-boundary trade, and passenger transport, thereby unlocking the region's potential as a significant contributor to India's growth trajectory towards becoming 'Viksit Bharat.'

With an impressive track record of completing 90 percent of the waterway development projects undertaken in the last decade, the government's commitment to this vital sector is unequivocal. The successful execution of these projects is expected to rejuvenate Inland Water Transport (IWT) in the region, facilitating smoother cargo and passenger movement and promoting vibrant trade and commerce.

The Path Forward

The strategic significance of enhancing waterway connectivity and infrastructure in the Northeast as part of the broader 'Act East' policy cannot be overstated. By improving access to remote areas and reducing the logistic costs associated with trade and passenger transport, these projects hold the promise of transforming the socio-economic landscape of the region.

The announcement of the commencement of dredging operations by the Dredging Corporation of India in the North East region further underscores the government's resolve to address navigational challenges and ensure the sustainability of waterway routes. This holistic approach to developing the region's waterways is poised to create a ripple effect, boosting economic growth, trade, and tourism, and ultimately contributing to the realization of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for the North East.

In conclusion, the launch of waterway projects worth ₹308 crore by Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal marks a significant milestone in the journey towards redefining the role of inland waterways in Northeast India's development narrative. By enhancing connectivity, facilitating trade and commerce, and promoting sustainable tourism, these initiatives are set to play a pivotal role in propelling the region, and indeed the entire nation, towards a brighter, more prosperous future.