Revolutionizing Connectivity: The Chattogram-Dohazari-Cox's Bazar Railway Line

The rhythm of progress beats in the heart of Cox's Bazar with the long-awaited 102 km Chattogram-Dohazari-Cox's Bazar railway line, a vital link in the Trans-Asian Railway network. This project, costing Tk 180.34 billion, is co-financed by the Asian Development Bank and the Bangladesh government.

A New Era of Connectivity

The railway line is set to usher in a new era of connectivity, improving access to Myanmar and beyond. The iconic oyster-shaped Cox's Bazar railway station, built at a cost of Tk 2.15 billion, is poised to revolutionize tourism and industrialization in the region.

The station, boasting modern facilities, is expected to handle up to 46,000 passengers daily. The journey from Chittagong to Cox's Bazar by train will cost between Tk 55 to Tk 696, with additional amenities like a star-quality hotel and shopping mall available at the station.

Overcoming Challenges

Despite delays in the project, the railway line is expected to bring significant economic and tourism benefits to Cox's Bazar. However, the railway project is grappling with delays in key infrastructure projects, such as the dilapidated Kalurghat bridge and the poor state of the section from Chattogram city to Dohazari.

The current speed limits on the bridge and the section are hindering the effectiveness of rail operations. The government is working on building a new bridge at Kalurghat and improving the Chattogram-Dohazari section, but these projects are not expected to be completed before 2028.

Committed to Progress

Despite the challenges, the Railways Minister remains committed to starting operations on the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar line by September. Bangladesh Railway will start selling tickets for the new Cox's Bazar Express train on the Dhaka-Cox's Bazar route.

The newly constructed Chattogram-Cox's Bazar rail line was inaugurated by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on November 11, with the intercity train scheduled to launch on December 1.

Cox's Bazar is also facing transportation issues due to the Bangladesh Railway's (BR) inability to complete several key projects, such as converting 225 kilometers of metre-gauge railway line from Akhaura to Sylhet into a 239-kilometer dual gauge line, procuring 200 rail carriages, and upgrading the Joydebpur-Ishwardi section into a dual-gauge double line.

These delays are attributed to various factors, including financing uncertainties, lack of in-depth preliminary work, and insufficient feasibility studies. This has resulted in longer travel times and inadequate train services for people traveling to the north. Additionally, the BR is facing challenges in launching new trains or increasing the capacity of existing trains due to a shortage of carriages.

Despite these hurdles, the commitment to progress remains unwavering. The Chattogram-Dohazari-Cox's Bazar railway line is a testament to the resilience and determination of the people of Bangladesh, paving the way for a more connected and prosperous future.

Note: This article was written on February 12, 2024.