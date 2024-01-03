Revolutionizing Bike-Sharing: A New Pricing Model Unveiled

A transformation in the bike-sharing landscape is set to take effect this January, with the announcement of a new pricing structure. The previously disparate rate structures for annual subscribers and occasional users have been streamlined into a single basic contract. The new model is designed to encourage more users to take advantage of the service with an enticing offer: throughout January, rides of up to 30 minutes will be free of charge.

A New Pricing Paradigm

Post-January, the pricing structure takes on a more flexible form, with a flat rate of 10 euros per month offering continued free rides for the first 30 minutes. For those journeys that stretch beyond the half-hour mark, additional charges will apply: 0.50 euros for the second half hour and 3 euros for each subsequent half hour or fraction thereof. This pricing evolution eschews the previous requirement of an annual fee, making the service more accessible to a wider range of users.

Technology to the Fore

Users can control and manage their subscription through the revamped bicimad app, featuring improved usability and a fresh graphic image. The app is the gateway to a bike-sharing service that has steadily expanded its footprint, now boasting 7,500 bicycles and 611 stations spread across 21 city districts. The service, since its inception, has recorded over 6.58 million trips and amassed a subscriber base of more than 330,000.

Funding the Future

This reimagining of the bicimad service has been realized through funding from the European Next Generation EU funds, as part of the Recovery, Transformation, and Resilience Plan. As bike and scooter sharing services gain popularity in various cities, the example of the bicimad service’s expansion and renewal offers a potential blueprint for other services to emulate. With growing concerns about competition, or the lack thereof, in the bike-sharing market, this innovative move could herald a new era for the sector.