Revamping Public Transport in Kuwait: Residents Call for Safer, More Reliable Bus Services

Kuwait's public transportation system, predominantly reliant on buses, plays a crucial role in the daily lives of its residents, serving as the primary means of travel for work, school, and other activities. Despite noticeable improvements, feedback from the community suggests there is still significant room for enhancement in service safety, reliability, and coverage.

Community Voices: Concerns and Suggestions

Residents from various backgrounds shared their experiences and concerns regarding bus services in Kuwait. Indian resident Shanavas highlighted the issue of driver carelessness and rudeness, a sentiment echoed by many. Bangladeshi resident Mariam pointed out the challenges faced by students, noting that drivers often bypass stops to avoid picking them up, causing delays and inconvenience. Egyptian resident Safaa expressed frustration over the lack of scheduled timings, leading to long waits, and suggested the use of mobile apps for real-time updates. Despite these challenges, the affordability and potential environmental benefits of bus travel were acknowledged, with a call for improved hygiene, increased bus stops, and extended service hours to accommodate late-night needs.

Technological Advancements and Safety Measures

Some positive notes were made regarding the technological upgrades and cleanliness of many buses. Features like TV screens displaying live locations and stops, along with the introduction of cameras, were praised for enhancing rider safety and convenience. However, the need for better air conditioning and more spacious interiors during peak times was emphasized, indicating room for further improvement in passenger comfort.

Looking Towards a More Inclusive Future

Alaska, sharing her insights, advocated for the adoption of subway or tram systems, drawing inspiration from cities like Dubai and countries like the UK. She argued that a shift in public attitude towards public transportation is essential for fostering a more inclusive system that serves all societal segments equally. The discussion also touched on the challenges with taxis, including lack of cleanliness and fare regulation, reinforcing the preference for buses as a more environmentally friendly and potentially efficient mode of transport.

The collective feedback from Kuwait's residents underscores a clear desire for a safer, more reliable, and inclusive public transportation system. Addressing these concerns could not only improve daily commutes but also contribute to a more sustainable and connected community. As Kuwait continues to develop, the focus on enhancing its public transport infrastructure will be crucial in meeting the evolving needs of its diverse population.