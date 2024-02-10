A Plea for Safety: Residents of Enterprise Urge Installation of Speed Bumps on New Road

Advertisment

Enterprise, a once tranquil neighborhood, now echoes with the roar of speeding cars. The new road connecting Coldingen to Enterprise, devoid of speed bumps, has become a hazard for pedestrians. Residents, alarmed by the reckless driving, have penned heartfelt letters to the editor, imploring the authorities to install speed bumps and restore safety.

A Road of Fear

The new road, intended to ease commuting, has instead birthed a monster of speed and danger. Pedestrians, once leisurely strolling, now find themselves jumping off the road to avoid collisions. The contrast is stark with Monica Street in Non Pariel, where about six road humps serve as effective deterrents to reckless driving.

Advertisment

A Call to Action

Studies conducted by the Traffic Engineering Division of San Rafael reveal that drivers are swayed more by the type of street and current traffic conditions than posted speed limits. This insight underscores the residents' demand for speed bumps, a common request to address speeding concerns.

However, speed humps are not without their drawbacks. They contribute to sign pollution and can foster disrespect for all signs. In response, the city has updated its traffic study guidelines, shifting focus from speed regulation to reducing vehicle miles traveled and promoting alternative modes of transportation.

Advertisment

The Struggle for Change

Residents of Woodhill Lane in Okolona, Kentucky, share Enterprise's plight. Dangerous driving, with some drivers reaching speeds of 80 mph in a 25 mph zone, has led to accidents, including a recent incident where a car hit another vehicle and a light pole.

Despite their pleas for speed bumps, they face challenges in securing city approval. The Public Works Committee is currently discussing a new process for speed hump installation. This proposed change would lower the objection threshold to 30% among affected residents, making it easier to implement safety measures.