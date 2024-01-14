en English
India

Puri Railway Station Undergoing Major Transformation Under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:07 pm EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 12:49 pm EST
The Puri Railway Station, a crucial junction in the state of Odisha, is currently undergoing a significant transformation as part of the nationwide project, the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. The railway station is being revamped with a sanctioned budget of Rs. 161.51 crores, aiming to significantly enhance its capacity and passenger amenities.

Progressing at a Rapid Pace

Leading the redevelopment efforts is Prabhat Singh, Deputy CE/Con-I/Bhubaneswar, who has indicated that the project is progressing rapidly and is expected to reach completion by July 2025. Post renovations, the station will boast a G plus Three (Ground plus Three) building with air-conditioning, a larger platform area, extensive parking facilities, including provision for electric vehicle charging zones, six escalators, and upgraded restrooms and dormitory facilities.

Increased Capacity and Enhanced Amenities

The prime goal of this redevelopment is to increase the daily passenger capacity of the station from the current 16,000 to a staggering 60,000. The extensive upgrade will see the station equipped with world-class amenities, focusing on structural safety and passenger convenience, including features to withstand cyclones, a common occurrence in the region.

Reflecting Local Culture and Architecture

Adding a touch of local culture and history to modern infrastructure, the acclaimed architect Prateek Rath has incorporated elements of Kalinga temple architecture into the station’s design. This unique blend of traditional architecture with modern interior design and barrier-free access not only enhances the station’s aesthetic appeal but also creates a monument-like station that resonates with the region’s heritage.

The Amrit Bharat Station Scheme is a nationwide initiative that aims to revitalize 1,309 railway stations across India. As part of this scheme, 57 stations in Odisha, including the Puri Railway Station, will undergo significant transformations, aligning with the broader vision of enhancing the railway network in India.

0
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

