Printing Glitch Hampers Driving License Production in Bermuda

The Transport Control Department (TCD) in Bermuda grapples with a printing glitch, interrupting the production of driving licenses. In response, the TCD has begun providing receipts to customers, serving as an affirmation of their driving license renewal.

Ministry of Transport Addresses the Issue

The Ministry of Transport has publicly acknowledged the situation, assuring the populace that network engineers are diligently working to rectify the problem. Although a specific timeline for resolution is yet to be announced, it is evident that concerted efforts are in place to restore normal operations as swiftly as possible.

The Interim Solution: Receipts as Proof of Renewal

During this period of disruption, customers renewing their driving licenses will receive a receipt. This receipt will act as a temporary proof of renewal until the TCD's printing capabilities are reinstated. This interim measure aims to alleviate any inconvenience caused to the customers amidst the department's functional issues.

Efforts to Restore Normalcy

The TCD and the Ministry of Transport are committed to resolving the issue and reinstating the service to the public at the earliest. The situation underscores the significance of swift and efficient problem-solving measures in public services, highlighting the importance of minimizing disruption to essential services such as driving license renewals.