Prime Minister Modi to Flag Off New Raxaul-Jogbani Train, Boosting Bihar Connectivity

In an impactful move to improve rail connectivity in Bihar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate new train services between Raxaul Junction and Jogbani on March 6. The initiative, aimed at fostering trade and economic activities in the region, will see the launch of a special express train, enhancing the travel experience for the residents.

Significant Boost to Connectivity

The launch of the Raxaul Junction-Jogbani train service is a significant step towards improving the rail infrastructure in Bihar. Scheduled to depart from Raxaul Junction at 3 PM on March 6, the inaugural special express train No. 05529 will offer a direct link to Jogbani, arriving at 12:30 AM the next day. This service is not just a convenience but a catalyst for economic growth, enabling easier movement for both people and goods. Regular bi-weekly services of the train will commence on March 11, ensuring sustained connectivity between the two regions.

Details of the Service

The regular service of the train, numbered 15501/15502, promises an efficient and comfortable journey for passengers, with departures scheduled every Monday and Thursday. The express train, equipped with one AC 3-tier, five sleeper class, and four general second class coaches, is designed to cater to a wide range of passengers. Its route includes strategic stoppages at Ghorasahan, Sitamarhi Jn., and Darbhanga Jn., among others, ensuring extensive coverage and convenience for travelers.

Economic Implications and Future Prospects

The introduction of the Raxaul Junction-Jogbani train service is more than just an upgrade to the rail network; it is a strategic move to boost the local economy of Bihar. By facilitating easier access to major towns and markets, this train service is expected to play a key role in enhancing trade and stimulating economic activities in the region. As future prospects for rail transport in India continue to evolve, initiatives like these underscore the government’s commitment to leveraging infrastructure development for economic growth.

This new rail link between Raxaul Junction and Jogbani is poised to open new avenues for development, reflecting a broader trend towards improving connectivity across India. As residents and businesses alike anticipate the benefits of this service, the focus shifts to how such infrastructure projects can be a blueprint for future endeavors in enhancing the nation's rail network. This initiative not only marks a significant milestone in the region's development but also paves the way for further advancements in India's transportation infrastructure.