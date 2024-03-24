Prague Airport Unveils Expanded Summer 2024 Schedule: New Destinations and Increased Flights

Prague Airport has announced a significant expansion of its summer flight schedule starting at the end of March 2024, launching new direct flights to 13 destinations and boosting flight frequencies on over thirty routes. This development marks a pivotal moment for air travel in and out of the Czech capital, as the airport aims to cater to a broader spectrum of travelers while inching closer to its pre-pandemic operational capacity.

Advertisment

New Horizons: Direct Flights to Coveted Destinations

Starting next week, travelers can embark directly from Prague to a mix of established and emerging destinations including Astana, Tallinn, Florence, Verona, Brindisi, Izmir, La Palma, Ponta Delgada, East Midlands, Dubai World Central, Chișinău, Poznań, and Tashkent. These additions not only enrich the travel options available but also signal Prague Airport's commitment to enhancing its global connectivity. Particularly appealing are the holiday spots like Brindisi and Izmir, which are expected to draw leisure travelers seeking new adventures.

Strengthening Global Ties: Increased Frequencies and New Carriers

Advertisment

Alongside the introduction of new destinations, Prague Airport is significantly increasing flight frequencies to major hubs such as London, Antalya, Paris, Amsterdam, and Milan. This strategic move is set to improve accessibility and convenience for both business and leisure travelers. Moreover, the reintroduction of flights to Seoul by Korean Air and a tenfold increase in flights to Doha by Qatar Airways reflect the growing importance of long-haul routes. The addition of new airlines such as Qanot Sharq Airlines, SCAT Airlines, FlyOne, Arkia, and KM Malta further diversifies the travel options available from Prague.

Looking Ahead: Prospects of Full Recovery and Expansion

With the expanded summer schedule, Prague Airport is poised to handle over 16 million passengers throughout 2024. Despite the current shortfall caused by the war in Ukraine and the suspension of flights to and from the Russian Federation, Ukraine, and Belarus, the airport's officials are optimistic about reaching and possibly surpassing its 2019 record levels by next year or early 2026. This growth trajectory underscores the resilience of the aviation industry and the enduring appeal of Prague as a travel hub. Meanwhile, passengers can expect a slight increase in departing passenger fees, a move attributed to inflationary pressures, yet Prague Airport assures that its rates remain competitive within the European context.

As Prague Airport charts its course towards recovery and expansion, the introduction of new destinations and increased flight frequencies herald a summer season brimming with possibilities. For travelers, this translates into more options, greater flexibility, and the promise of new adventures. For Prague and the Czech Republic at large, it signals a strengthening of economic and cultural ties with the rest of the world, reinforcing the nation's status as a key player in the global travel and tourism landscape.