PPA and PCG Unite to Prevent Overloading During Holy Week Exodus, Ensuring Passenger Safety

The Philippine Ports Authority (PPA), in a proactive move, has announced its collaboration with the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) to mitigate the risk of overloading passenger vessels as millions prepare for the Holy Week exodus. This strategic partnership aims to safeguard the influx of travelers by enforcing strict adherence to vessel capacity limits, a vital step towards preventing maritime accidents.

Advertisment

Strategic Measures for Safe Travel

With the anticipation of a significant increase in passenger volume, the PPA and PCG are implementing comprehensive measures. Eunice Samonte, a spokesperson for the PPA, highlighted in a recent statement the initiation of discussions with the Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA) and shipping lines to deploy additional vessels, addressing the mismatch between the demand for sea travel and the current fleet capacity. This move is in response to early observations of crowded ports and the prediction of a continued surge in travelers as the Holy Week approaches.

Enhanced Coordination for Effective Management

Advertisment

The collaboration extends beyond mere planning; it encompasses a series of actions designed to ensure the readiness of port facilities and personnel. The PPA has mandated 'Full Manpower' operations across Port Management Offices (PMOs) to accommodate the expected two million passengers. These offices are tasked with tightening security, establishing help desks, and ensuring that the journey of every traveler is smooth and secure. Furthermore, the PCG has elevated its alert status in the Southern Tagalog region, a critical measure to enhance the safety of sea travelers and coastal communities during this peak travel period.

Public Awareness and Participation

In addition to operational strategies, there is a strong emphasis on public awareness and responsibility. The PCG urges travelers to prioritize safety, report any suspicious activities, and avoid patronizing unauthorized passenger motorbancas, known locally as 'colorum'. The deployment of K9 units, medical teams, security personnel, and response groups at strategic locations underscores the comprehensive approach taken by the authorities to ensure maritime security and safety. This collective effort, bolstered by the support of the Philippine National Police (PNP), aims to provide a secure and efficient travel experience for all.

As the Holy Week exodus unfolds, the partnership between the PPA and PCG serves as a beacon of commitment to passenger safety and operational efficiency. With strategic measures in place and the cooperation of the traveling public, the stage is set for a safe and orderly Holy Week travel season, highlighting the significance of collaborative efforts in managing large-scale public events.