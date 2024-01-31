Potholes: The Hidden Menace on our Roads

Potholes, an often-overlooked menace on our roads, pose a significant threat to vehicles, causing substantial damage that extends beyond the tires. Michael Lapite, the Service Manager at City Tire, warns that the impact from hitting a pothole can affect the ball joints, tie rods, tires, steering rack, and struts. These hazards are born when water seeps into cracks in the pavement, freezes, and expands, causing the pavement to rise and break.

The Invisible Danger

West Springfield resident, Gabriel Santos, outlines the challenge in detecting potholes, particularly during rain. The deceptive puddles can lead to a severe jolting of the vehicle, potentially causing damage. The average cost of pothole-related repairs is a further testament to the severity of this issue. To minimize damage, the AAA advises regular checks on tire pressure, suspension, and alignment. Additionally, drivers should be vigilant for tire sidewall bubbles, a common occurrence after hitting a pothole.

Precautionary Measures and Professional Advice

Lapite recommends drivers to have their vehicles inspected immediately if they detect anything unusual after hitting a pothole to prevent further expensive repairs. It's also crucial to eliminate distractions while driving, allowing drivers to safely avoid potholes or puddles that may conceal them, especially in low visibility conditions.

The Role of Civic Authorities

Addressing pothole issues is a task that falls under the purview of civic authorities. Operations Managers at Moline Street, for example, have crews working to address these hazards. The importance of citizens reporting potholes to the city's public works website is emphasized, as it aids in the prompt rectification of these problems. While claims for compensation can be made against departments like the Nashville Department of Transportation and the Tennessee Department of Transportation, approval rates remain dismally low.