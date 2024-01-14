Portland Weather Emergency Doesn’t Dampen Rose Quarter Events

Despite an emergency declaration by Multnomah County officials due to extreme winter weather, the Rose Quarter in Portland, Oregon, remained undeterred, with events scheduled to proceed as of 3 p.m. on a chilly Saturday. Scheduled were two shows by comedic power-duo Tina Fey and Amy Poehler at the Moda Center at 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The Portland Winterhawks, however, had to postpone their game against the Seattle Thunderbirds following local concerns.

Winter Weather Plays Havoc

Most of Oregon was under a winter storm warning, with some areas forecast to receive up to 5 inches of snow. The severe weather resulted in the closure of the Portland Winter Ice Rink at 499 S.W. Naito Parkway and all city of Portland community centers and recreational facilities. This storm was expected to bring snow and sleet with a high of 18 degrees and wind chill values as low as 0 degrees. The winter storm warning in Portland was to remain effective until 10 p.m., Saturday.

Public Safety Prioritized

The Winterhawks announced their game’s postponement on social media, citing the inability of teams and officials to safely reach the venue. The decision was made with the safety of fans and teams in mind. Portland’s transportation authorities and Mayor Ted Wheeler advised residents to stay indoors to avoid the hazardous road conditions, which had affected all MAX line services. Residents like Reina Jolly expressed concerns about the risks of traveling under the current conditions. Broadway in Portland also canceled both Saturday shows of ‘The Lion King’, underlining the measures taken to ensure public safety.

Power Outages and Travel Woes

With temperatures dipping below zero, slick roads led to numerous accidents and widespread power outages, leaving around 113,000 people without power in the Willamette Valley. The National Weather Service expected between a quarter and a half inch of ice, further impacting travel and utilities. The Oregon Department of Transportation highlighted the severe winter weather conditions hitting the state, with challenging and rapidly changing weather conditions. This led to power outages, poor road conditions, and bitter wind chill. Multiple road closures and service disruptions were reported due to downed trees and signal issues. The storm also led to the closure of various public facilities and attractions, and officials were investigating a potential hypothermia death in the area.