en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Transportation

Portland Weather Emergency Doesn’t Dampen Rose Quarter Events

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:09 pm EST
Portland Weather Emergency Doesn’t Dampen Rose Quarter Events

Despite an emergency declaration by Multnomah County officials due to extreme winter weather, the Rose Quarter in Portland, Oregon, remained undeterred, with events scheduled to proceed as of 3 p.m. on a chilly Saturday. Scheduled were two shows by comedic power-duo Tina Fey and Amy Poehler at the Moda Center at 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The Portland Winterhawks, however, had to postpone their game against the Seattle Thunderbirds following local concerns.

Winter Weather Plays Havoc

Most of Oregon was under a winter storm warning, with some areas forecast to receive up to 5 inches of snow. The severe weather resulted in the closure of the Portland Winter Ice Rink at 499 S.W. Naito Parkway and all city of Portland community centers and recreational facilities. This storm was expected to bring snow and sleet with a high of 18 degrees and wind chill values as low as 0 degrees. The winter storm warning in Portland was to remain effective until 10 p.m., Saturday.

Public Safety Prioritized

The Winterhawks announced their game’s postponement on social media, citing the inability of teams and officials to safely reach the venue. The decision was made with the safety of fans and teams in mind. Portland’s transportation authorities and Mayor Ted Wheeler advised residents to stay indoors to avoid the hazardous road conditions, which had affected all MAX line services. Residents like Reina Jolly expressed concerns about the risks of traveling under the current conditions. Broadway in Portland also canceled both Saturday shows of ‘The Lion King’, underlining the measures taken to ensure public safety.

Power Outages and Travel Woes

With temperatures dipping below zero, slick roads led to numerous accidents and widespread power outages, leaving around 113,000 people without power in the Willamette Valley. The National Weather Service expected between a quarter and a half inch of ice, further impacting travel and utilities. The Oregon Department of Transportation highlighted the severe winter weather conditions hitting the state, with challenging and rapidly changing weather conditions. This led to power outages, poor road conditions, and bitter wind chill. Multiple road closures and service disruptions were reported due to downed trees and signal issues. The storm also led to the closure of various public facilities and attractions, and officials were investigating a potential hypothermia death in the area.

0
Transportation Weather
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Transportation

See more
12 seconds ago
Harish Rao Demands ₹15,000 Honorarium for Autorickshaw Drivers Amid Free Travel Policy Controversy
On the backdrop of a brand-new initiative by the Telangana State government offering free travel to women in Express and Palle Velugu buses, a voice of dissent has emerged. T. Harish Rao, a prominent figure within the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) for Siddipet, has voiced concerns about the
Harish Rao Demands ₹15,000 Honorarium for Autorickshaw Drivers Amid Free Travel Policy Controversy
TSA Unveils Top 10 Prohibited Items of 2023 Amid Record Travel Days
37 mins ago
TSA Unveils Top 10 Prohibited Items of 2023 Amid Record Travel Days
TxDOT Implements Preemptive Measures Against Winter Weather
42 mins ago
TxDOT Implements Preemptive Measures Against Winter Weather
Community Highlights: Park Expansion, MLK Day Observances, and Youth Sports Successes
2 mins ago
Community Highlights: Park Expansion, MLK Day Observances, and Youth Sports Successes
The Crucial Role of Transportation Infrastructure in Economic Development
14 mins ago
The Crucial Role of Transportation Infrastructure in Economic Development
Budget Travel: Explore Major U.S. Cities without Renting a Car
31 mins ago
Budget Travel: Explore Major U.S. Cities without Renting a Car
Latest Headlines
World News
Nick Saban's Retirement: An End of an Era in College Football
8 seconds
Nick Saban's Retirement: An End of an Era in College Football
Illinois State Redbirds Set to Battle Valparaiso Beacons in College Basketball Clash
12 seconds
Illinois State Redbirds Set to Battle Valparaiso Beacons in College Basketball Clash
Harish Rao Demands ₹15,000 Honorarium for Autorickshaw Drivers Amid Free Travel Policy Controversy
13 seconds
Harish Rao Demands ₹15,000 Honorarium for Autorickshaw Drivers Amid Free Travel Policy Controversy
UCSB Gauchos vs. Long Beach State Beach: A Big West Showdown on the Horizon
19 seconds
UCSB Gauchos vs. Long Beach State Beach: A Big West Showdown on the Horizon
Veganism: Beyond a Diet, A Commitment to Ethical Living
23 seconds
Veganism: Beyond a Diet, A Commitment to Ethical Living
Eyes Wide Shut Conference: A Stand Against Human Trafficking in California
25 seconds
Eyes Wide Shut Conference: A Stand Against Human Trafficking in California
Thrilling High School Hockey Game: Warriors Triumph over Red Rangers
26 seconds
Thrilling High School Hockey Game: Warriors Triumph over Red Rangers
Abby Pohlkamp Leads St. Scholastica to Back-to-back Victories
28 seconds
Abby Pohlkamp Leads St. Scholastica to Back-to-back Victories
Loyola Marymount Lions vs. Pacific Tigers: A Battle of WCC Giants
30 seconds
Loyola Marymount Lions vs. Pacific Tigers: A Battle of WCC Giants
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
3 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
3 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
4 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
6 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
9 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
9 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
9 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
10 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app