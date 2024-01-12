Portland on the Move: Changes in Public Transportation and Sports Infrastructure

Portland, a city known for its commitment to sustainable transportation and vibrant sports culture, is set to undergo significant changes in the coming weeks. A critical phase of the 'A Better Red' initiative will cause disruptions in the city's MAX Light Rail services, while a newly announced skatepark and changes in the ownership of the popular women's soccer team, the Portland Thorns, are set to reshape the local sports landscape.

Advertisment

Disruptions in MAX Light Rail Services

From January 15 to February 25, the Gateway Transit Center, a critical hub in the city's public transportation network, will be shut down. This closure is part of the construction efforts under the 'A Better Red' project, a Trimet initiative aimed at improving the reliability and reach of the MAX Red Line. Consequently, the MAX Blue and Green lines will experience disruptions, and the MAX Red Line will be entirely suspended during this period. Shuttle buses will serve stations between NE 7th Ave and E 102nd Ave, to mitigate the impact of the disruption. However, commuters should anticipate longer travel times and plan their journeys accordingly.

Boost for Portland's Sports Infrastructure

Advertisment

In a significant boost to Portland's sports infrastructure, the city's Vibrant Communities Commissioner, Dan Ryan, has announced full funding for the construction of a new skatepark in Old Town, near the Steel Bridge. Slated to receive $15 million, this project is expected to further enrich the city's robust sports culture.

Ownership Change for Portland Thorns

In another development, RAJ Sports, a group known for its investments in various sports teams and facilities, has acquired the Portland Thorns. The professional women's soccer team, highly regarded for its performances, will continue to practice at Providence Park and play their home games there, as a lease agreement is in place until 2035. However, the new ownership aims to establish a new training facility for the Thorns, indicating a potential enhancement to the team's resources and capabilities.