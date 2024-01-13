en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Transportation

Port Workers Strike Causes Major Disruption in Freight Operations

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:13 am EST | Updated: Jan 13, 2024 at 9:18 am EST
Port Workers Strike Causes Major Disruption in Freight Operations

In a significant disruption to the nation’s freight operations, approximately 40% of cargo is currently bottlenecked at ports, a direct fallout of an intensifying dispute between port workers and port operator, DP World.

This conflict stems from the company’s declaration of non-compensation for workers interfering with operations, triggering a strike by the port workers. Consequently, this standoff is creating substantial delays and logistical challenges in the transportation of goods across the country.

Escalating Dispute and Wider Impact

On January 12, work at terminals operated by DP World in Australia’s four largest ports came to an abrupt halt due to the ongoing dispute between the Maritime Union of Australia and DP World. The Union, having recently won new rights to strike, is demanding a 27.5 percent pay increase over three years. DP World, however, contends that the Union is not negotiating in good faith. The Fair Work Commission ruled in favor of the Union, permitting them to halt work for up to 16 hours with five days notice.

As a result, shipping firms such as Maersk informed customers of expected work stoppages and delays in Sydney, Brisbane, and Melbourne. The severe hold-up has led to calls for government intervention to resolve the burgeoning crisis. The standstill is causing freight delays, impacting the transportation of goods and causing concern among farmers about potential spoilage of exports.

Global Trade Routes and Rising Costs

Container shipping rates for global trade routes have surged due to the ongoing conflict. The rerouting of vessels via South Africa’s Cape of Good Hope adds approximately 3,500 nautical miles to the journey, generating a significant increase in costs. This upheaval is making major players in the ocean shipping industry brace for months of cost-stoking disruption.

Furthermore, rerouting ships around Africa adds roughly 10 days and $1 million in fuel costs for each one-way voyage between Asia and Europe. Major importers like Tesla and Ikea have already reported product shortages or warned of late-arriving goods. Consequently, vessel operators are rolling out Red Sea-related surcharges and rationing less expensive, contract-rate space, pushing some customers’ shipments into the pricier spot market.

Bracing for the Future

The escalating conflict and escalating costs have led to global carriers taking precautions to safeguard crew members and cargo. Several carriers have announced reroutes or halts, significantly impacting global trade flows.

Notably, the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach are preparing for increased business due to issues in the Suez Canal and Panama Canal, which are significant trade gateways. Despite the disruptions, the Port of Los Angeles is running at 75% capacity and is seeing a return to pre-COVID levels, indicating the capacity to handle more business. However, the current situation underscores the need for a swift resolution to the dispute to prevent further disruptions to the global supply chain.

0
Transportation
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Transportation

See more
9 mins ago
Boda Bodas: A Lifeline for Young Tanzanians Amid Economic Challenges
In the heart of East Africa, amid the bustling streets of Tanzania, a new trend is taking hold. A significant number of young people have begun operating motorbike taxis, colloquially known as ‘boda bodas’, to earn a livelihood. This shift towards a more flexible and affordable mode of transport has been catalyzed by high unemployment
Boda Bodas: A Lifeline for Young Tanzanians Amid Economic Challenges
Ottawa Grapples with Significant Winter Storm: Power Outages and Cleanup Efforts Underway
1 hour ago
Ottawa Grapples with Significant Winter Storm: Power Outages and Cleanup Efforts Underway
Stoke-on-Trent Motorists Enjoy Lowest Petrol Prices thanks to Tesco
1 hour ago
Stoke-on-Trent Motorists Enjoy Lowest Petrol Prices thanks to Tesco
California Vehicle Code: Rules for Pedestrians, Bicyclists, and Motorists
1 hour ago
California Vehicle Code: Rules for Pedestrians, Bicyclists, and Motorists
Lahore's Caretaker Government Reinstates Free Travel for Students Amidst Harsh Weather
1 hour ago
Lahore's Caretaker Government Reinstates Free Travel for Students Amidst Harsh Weather
Aggressive Driving Incident Leads to Major Crash and Fuel Spill on Queen Elizabeth Way
1 hour ago
Aggressive Driving Incident Leads to Major Crash and Fuel Spill on Queen Elizabeth Way
Latest Headlines
World News
The Silent Crisis: Housing Affordability and the Deferred Dream of Homeownership
10 seconds
The Silent Crisis: Housing Affordability and the Deferred Dream of Homeownership
Ash Wellness: Revolutionizing STD Testing for the LGBTQ Community
23 seconds
Ash Wellness: Revolutionizing STD Testing for the LGBTQ Community
Taiwan Election: Lai Ching-te's Victory Amid Rising Opposition
1 min
Taiwan Election: Lai Ching-te's Victory Amid Rising Opposition
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide, Seeks ICJ Intervention
1 min
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide, Seeks ICJ Intervention
Trump's Enduring Appeal: Insights from 2024 Battleground States
2 mins
Trump's Enduring Appeal: Insights from 2024 Battleground States
New York Islanders vs. Nashville Predators: A Clash of Offensive Might and Defensive Strategy
2 mins
New York Islanders vs. Nashville Predators: A Clash of Offensive Might and Defensive Strategy
Socceroos Triumph over India in Asian Cup Opener: An Account of Mastery and Milestones
2 mins
Socceroos Triumph over India in Asian Cup Opener: An Account of Mastery and Milestones
Bhatia Committee Report to Reshape Fixed Dose Combination Licensing
3 mins
Bhatia Committee Report to Reshape Fixed Dose Combination Licensing
Britain Pledges Over $3 Billion in Military Aid to Ukraine Amidst Rising Tensions
3 mins
Britain Pledges Over $3 Billion in Military Aid to Ukraine Amidst Rising Tensions
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
8 mins
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
1 hour
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
2 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
3 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
6 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
6 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
7 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
7 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
7 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app