PM Modi Initiates Delhi Metro Phase 4 Expansion: New Corridors to Boost Capital Connectivity by 2026

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of two significant corridors under Delhi Metro's Phase 4 expansion on Thursday, marking a milestone in the capital's public transportation infrastructure. The Union Cabinet, led by Modi, approved these new corridors on Wednesday, promising enhanced connectivity across Delhi with an estimated project cost of Rs 8,399 crore. This initiative is a collaborative effort funded by the Government of India, the Government of Delhi, and international funding agencies, aimed at facilitating seamless travel for millions of commuters.

Strategic Expansion for Enhanced Connectivity

The newly approved corridors, namely the Lajpat Nagar to Saket G-Block and the Inderlok to Indraprastha lines, will span a combined length of 20.762 kilometers. The Lajpat Nagar to Saket G-Block corridor, extending over 8.385 kilometers, will feature eight elevated stations, while the Inderlok to Indraprastha corridor will cover 12.377 kilometers, including 11.349 kilometers of underground lines. This expansion is set to significantly improve connectivity to key regions within the city, including the provision of direct access to the Bahadurgarh region of Haryana, enhancing the commute experience for thousands daily.

Interchange Stations: A Game Changer for Commuters

One of the project's highlights is the establishment of eight new interchange stations at strategic locations such as Inderlok, Nabi Karim, New Delhi, Delhi Gate, Indraprastha, Lajpat Nagar, Chirag Dilli, and Saket G Block. These stations are poised to offer unparalleled interconnectivity among all operational lines of the Delhi Metro, significantly reducing travel time and improving the efficiency of the network. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited (DMRC) has initiated pre-bid activities and is in the process of preparing tender documents, with construction expected to be completed in stages by March 2026.

Future Implications and Network Growth

The expansion of the Delhi Metro through the addition of these new corridors underlines the city's commitment to sustainable urban transport solutions. It is anticipated that this initiative will not only alleviate traffic congestion but also contribute to the reduction of carbon emissions by encouraging more residents to opt for public transportation. As the network grows, the Delhi Metro is set to further solidify its position as one of the fastest-growing metro systems globally, offering a reliable, efficient, and eco-friendly mode of transport to the capital's inhabitants.