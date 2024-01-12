en English
India

PM Modi Inaugurates India’s Longest Sea Bridge, Paving the Way for Economic Growth

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:02 am EST | Updated: Jan 12, 2024 at 6:39 am EST
PM Modi Inaugurates India’s Longest Sea Bridge, Paving the Way for Economic Growth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), christened the Atal Setu, on Friday, marking a new chapter in India’s infrastructure development. This 21.8-kilometer sea bridge, the longest in India, establishes a crucial link between Sewri in Mumbai and Nhava Sheva in Raigad district. It’s not just about the numbers, however. The Atal Setu symbolizes a leap in transport efficiency and the promise of economic growth.

A Bridge to Economic Progress

The Atal Setu was constructed at a cost of Rs 17,840 crore. This ambitious project features a six-lane highway with 16.5 kilometers stretching over the sea. It’s more than just a road—it’s a lifeline that promises to significantly reduce the travel time between the two locations from a staggering 90 minutes to a mere 20 minutes. The implications are profound: alleviated traffic congestion, improved transport efficiency, and a potential surge in economic activity.

Enhanced Connectivity

The Atal Setu doesn’t just connect two points—it connects lives. The bridge promises enhanced connectivity to the Mumbai International Airport, the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport, and major routes leading to Pune, Goa, and South India. It’s also a game-changer for logistics between the Mumbai Port and the Jawaharlal Nehru Port. This sea bridge is a testament to the government’s commitment to improving connectivity and boosting economic growth.

State-of-the-Art Infrastructure

The Atal Setu isn’t just about size—it’s also about sophistication. An open road tolling system has been implemented on the bridge, allowing vehicles to breeze through toll booths at speeds of up to 100 km/h without stopping. But it doesn’t stop there. The bridge’s design incorporates earthquake resistance to withstand tremors up to 6.5 magnitude, a feat accomplished with the expertise of IIT Bombay. Furthermore, the Atal Setu uses environmentally friendly lighting that doesn’t disturb the aquatic life. This is a bridge that respects both speed and sustainability.

Conclusion

The inauguration of the Atal Setu marks a significant milestone in India’s development of sea bridges. Named after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, it stands as a symbol of progress, connectivity, and a testament to the nation’s infrastructure capabilities. As vehicles start to traverse this engineering marvel, the Atal Setu is set to transform not just the landscape but also the economic and social dynamics of the region.

author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

