PITX Prepares for 1.7 Million Passengers During Holy Week 2024 Amid Health Advisory

As Holy Week 2024 approaches, the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) anticipates a significant surge in passenger volume, with expectations to serve at least 1.7 million travelers. In response, comprehensive measures are being put in place to ensure smooth transit and protect public health, amidst the backdrop of a whooping cough outbreak in Quezon City.

Ensuring Ample Transportation

To accommodate the anticipated influx of passengers, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has issued over 1,000 special permits for public utility vehicles (PUVs). These permits are part of a broader strategy to manage the increased demand for travel services during the Lenten season. Furthermore, LTFRB personnel will be stationed at PITX to issue additional permits as required, ensuring that there is no shortage of available transportation for travelers heading to various destinations across the country.

Streamlining Traffic and Safety Measures

In collaboration with the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and local government units (LGUs), PITX is implementing strategies to facilitate quicker bus turnarounds and smoother traffic flow in and out of Metro Manila. These initiatives are critical for preventing delays and ensuring that passengers reach their destinations on time. Additionally, with the current health concerns surrounding whooping cough, PITX officials are advocating for the wearing of face masks within public utility vehicles. This precautionary measure aims to minimize health risks and promote a safer travel environment for everyone.

Call to Action for Travelers

Travelers are encouraged to plan their journeys in advance, including purchasing tickets ahead of time and adhering to health advisories. The proactive approach to passenger health and safety, combined with efforts to ensure transportation availability, underscores the commitment of PITX and regulatory bodies to facilitate a seamless Holy Week travel experience. As the community comes together during this significant period, the emphasis is on safeguarding well-being while accommodating the spiritual and practical needs of the populace.

As Holy Week 2024 unfolds, the collective efforts of PITX, LTFRB, DOTr, and LGUs highlight a unified approach to managing one of the busiest travel seasons of the year. With a focus on efficiency, safety, and health, the stage is set for a Holy Week that not only meets the logistical demands of mass transit but also prioritizes the welfare of every traveler.