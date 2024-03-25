PITX Bus Drivers Fail Drug Test Amid Holy Week Travel Rush, Government Ramps Up Safety Measures

As the Holy Week travel rush commences, two bus drivers at the Paranaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) tested positive in a random drug screening conducted on Monday. This development is part of the government's broader initiative to ensure passenger safety during one of the busiest travel seasons in the Philippines.

Comprehensive Safety Checks

Under the scrutiny of the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and other key agencies, 123 bus drivers underwent the surprise drug test. Those who tested positive were immediately barred from duty, pending further testing, to prevent any potential risk to public safety. This measure complements the routine inspection of vehicle roadworthiness, highlighting the government's commitment to the well-being of commuters. High-ranking officials, including DOTr Sec. Jaime Bautista and PNP chief Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr., personally oversaw the proceedings, underscoring the operation's significance.

Advisories and Alerts

In addition to drug testing, authorities issued warnings against patronizing unlicensed vehicles, often referred to as "colorum," which pose a significant safety hazard. The call for vigilance extends to digital spaces as well, with the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) cautioning the public against online scams. Amid these safety campaigns, the Manila Development Authority (MMDA) announced 24-hour road works in key areas of Metro Manila, aimed at expediting essential road repairs with minimal disruption to post-holiday traffic.

Expectations and Preparations

The PITX, a central hub for provincial buses, is bracing for an influx of approximately 1.7 million passengers between March 22 and April 1. The anticipatory measures undertaken by various government bodies reflect a concerted effort to manage the surge in travelers effectively while addressing infrastructure needs. The issuance of special permits for additional public utility vehicles (PUVs) further illustrates the strategic planning undertaken to accommodate the seasonal demand.

As the Holy Week progresses, the blend of heightened security, rigorous vehicle inspections, and infrastructure improvements underscores the government's proactive stance in ensuring a safe, efficient, and comfortable travel experience for all. With these comprehensive preparations, travelers can look forward to a smoother journey as they participate in the week's religious observances and family gatherings.