PITX Braces for Holy Wednesday Rush, Expects 160,000 Passengers Amid Holy Week 2024

As Holy Week 2024 approaches, the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) is gearing up for an influx of passengers, with estimates ranging between 150,000 to 160,000 on Holy Wednesday alone. This significant movement is attributed to the last working day of the week before the country plunges into the solemn observance of Semana Santa, highlighting the terminal's critical role in facilitating holiday travel. Karen De Guzman of ABS-CBN News reports that, despite some bus trips to Bicol being fully booked, PITX remains open for walk-in passengers, promising additional bus deployments to accommodate the surge.

Challenges and Preparations

In anticipation of the passenger boom, PITX has taken several measures to ensure smooth operations. However, passengers like Helen Candelaria Laudes from Cavite faced hurdles upon their arrival at the terminal, encountering non-operational escalators and air conditioners during the midnight hours. This inconvenience was part of PITX's energy conservation strategy and preventive maintenance, explains Kolyn Calbasa, the corporate affairs officer of PITX. Despite these challenges, passengers like Rosalie Rentoy and her family made early trips to the terminal to secure tickets, underscoring the importance of early reservations during peak seasons.

Security and Safety Enhancements

To manage the expected rush, PITX has ramped up its security measures, leading to longer queues at entrance gates. Items such as butane canisters and knives have been confiscated to ensure passenger safety. Jason Salvador, a spokesperson for PITX, highlighted the increased instances of passengers attempting to bring potentially dangerous items, advising against it for safety reasons. Additionally, with the ongoing concern over pertussis, passengers are encouraged to wear masks, especially if they exhibit cough symptoms, to prevent the spread of illness.

Continuous Operations and Advice for Travelers

Despite the expected passenger surge, PITX assures that operations will continue throughout Holy Week, including Maundy Thursday and Good Friday, with another expected increase in travelers on Easter Sunday. PITX advises passengers lacking tickets to make their purchases at the terminal and reminds them of the prohibition of sharp objects and flammable items. For those looking to transport goods, PITX also offers cargo services for the convenience of travelers heading to various provinces.

This Holy Week, as PITX braces for an unprecedented rush of passengers, the blend of anticipation and preparedness paints a vivid picture of the Filipino community's resilience and spirit. The concerted efforts of both the terminal management and the travelers themselves underscore the significance of this time-honored tradition, as they navigate the complexities of holiday travel amidst the backdrop of faith and family.