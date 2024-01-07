Pittsburgh Prepares for Icy Roads as Snowfall Subsides

As the snowfall in Pittsburgh begins to subside, a new concern is emerging: the potential for icy roads overnight. With temperatures forecasted to drop significantly, the wet and slushy roads could quickly freeze, creating hazardous conditions for drivers. Throughout the day, motorists have reported challenging conditions with several slide-offs occurring on highways. Local driver, Tiaira Maloni, believes that the roads are likely to become increasingly treacherous as the night progresses.

Proactive Measures by Road Crews

Road crews have been working tirelessly, spreading salt on the streets in an attempt to prevent the formation of ice. According to Maloni, these efforts have made a noticeable difference in driving conditions, which were slick earlier in the day. However, despite the improvements, there remains a level of uncertainty about the road conditions overnight.

Drivers Advised to Exercise Caution

Another local driver, Emma Del Torto, has emphasized the importance of cautious driving in such weather conditions. Having recently changed her tires to better navigate the snow, she advises only venturing out if absolutely necessary and stresses the need for drivers to stay alert and focused. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission echo this advice, urging motorists to avoid unnecessary travel.

Preparations for Storm-Related Power Outages

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission has provided tips for households to prepare for potential storm-related power outages. They highlight the potential hazards of snow, ice, and high winds, and emphasize the importance of preparedness for safety. As the city braces for the freezing night ahead, the collective message is clear: stay safe, stay alert, and stay off the roads if possible.