Phnom Penh Bans Modified Vehicle Horns, Exhausts to Curb Public Nuisance

The Phnom Penh Municipal Administration has enacted a ban on the use and sale of modified vehicular horns and exhaust pipes, targeting the disruption they cause to social order and public peace. This move comes after incidents of people dancing to tunes played by heavy vehicle horns sparked concern over road safety and public disturbance. Prime Minister Hun Manet, emphasizing the risk to pedestrians and other road users, has directed the National Police and local authorities to enforce this prohibition rigorously.

Immediate Action and Enforcement

Municipal governor Khuong Sreng announced the decision on March 19, giving vehicle owners and businesses a one-week ultimatum to comply with the new regulations or face legal consequences. The directive aims to eliminate the noise pollution caused by these modified vehicle parts, which have been particularly disruptive near schools, hospitals, and religious sites. Transport Minister Peng Ponea also issued guidelines to ensure that all vehicle horns adhere to established road safety standards, further stressing the importance of using horns responsibly to prevent accidents.

Support and Compliance

The initiative has garnered support from various sectors, including the Asia Injury Prevention (AIP) Foundation and the Royal Academy of Cambodia, who stress the need for education and strict enforcement to guarantee compliance. The ban not only addresses noise pollution but also targets unusual vehicle decorations that can impair driver visibility and safety. Authorities are tasked with conducting regular checks and informing businesses involved in vehicle modifications about the new regulations, with a clear warning of legal actions for non-compliance.

Broader Implications and Future Steps

With the ban's implementation, the government aims to foster a safer and more orderly public space, reducing the potential for accidents and enhancing the overall quality of life in urban areas. The move has sparked a broader discussion on vehicle standards and public safety regulations, with many advocating for similar measures across the country. As enforcement begins, the effectiveness of this ban in curbing public nuisance and improving road safety remains to be seen, setting a precedent for future policy decisions in Cambodia's quest for social order and public well-being.