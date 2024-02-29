Philippines LTO Proposes Mandatory Registration, Licenses for E-Vehicles Nationwide

In a significant move to regulate light electric vehicles (LEVs) across the Philippines, the Land Transportation Office (LTO) has proposed mandatory registration and licensing for drivers of e-bikes, e-trikes, and similar electric vehicles. This initiative, spearheaded by LTO chief Vigor Mendoza, aims to ensure road safety and compliance with the national traffic code, particularly Republic Act 4136.

Striving for Safer Roads

The LTO's proposal outlines the need for all LEVs utilized on public highways to be officially registered with the office, and for drivers to possess valid licenses. Mendoza emphasized that this regulation would cover all government-maintained roads, essentially extending the mandate beyond the current policy that only targets motorized vehicles capable of exceeding 25 kilometers per hour. The move comes as a response to the growing popularity of LEVs for short commutes, alongside the increasing concern over minors illegally operating these vehicles.

Regulatory Background and Stakeholder Reception

Republic Act 4136 categorizes LEVs as motor vehicles, thus subjecting them to the same regulatory standards as traditional motorized vehicles. The LTO's initiative received positive feedback during a public consultation, with stakeholders, including the Electric Vehicles Association of the Philippines (EVAP), showing support. This regulatory push aligns with actions taken by the Metro Manila Council and the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority, which have already enacted resolutions to restrict LEVs on major roads and implement fines for violations.

Implications and Next Steps

The proposed regulation marks a pivotal shift in the approach towards electric mobility in the Philippines, highlighting safety and legal compliance as paramount. By extending registration and licensing requirements to LEVs, the LTO aims to foster a more organized and safe road environment. This initiative also signals a growing recognition of LEVs as a mainstream mode of transportation, necessitating formal integration into the nation's traffic management framework. As the proposal moves forward, its successful implementation will hinge on a collaborative effort among regulators, vehicle owners, and the broader community.