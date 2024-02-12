Petition for Pelican Crossing Gains Momentum After Serious Accident on Windermere Drive

A woman in her 40s is fighting for recovery after a car collision at the zebra crossing on Windermere Drive, Blackpole. The incident, which occurred last Wednesday around 5:20pm, has sparked a petition demanding the installation of a pelican crossing to ensure pedestrian safety.

The Accident and Aftermath

The Nissan Figaro involved in the crash was spotted near the zebra crossing, as the scene was cordoned off by West Mercia Police. To date, no arrests or charges have been made in connection to the incident. This recent event marks the third injury collision at this location since 2019, including two slight injury collisions and one serious injury collision.

Advocating for a Pelican Crossing

Labour city councillor Jill Desayrah has been pushing for a pelican crossing at this location since February of last year, following the escalating number of accidents. Although previous requests were turned down due to insufficient evidence of speeding or accidents, the petition for a safer crossing is now rapidly gaining traction.

Community Support and Call for Witnesses

The petition, which has already collected 50 signatures, is being backed by local officials and residents who are determined to prevent further accidents. In an effort to gather more information, witnesses and anyone with dash cam footage of the incident are encouraged to reach out to the police.

As the community rallies around this cause, the pressing need for improved pedestrian safety at Windermere Drive's zebra crossing becomes increasingly clear. With the continued support and determination of local advocates, a safer future for Blackpole residents may be just around the corner.