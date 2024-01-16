PennDot Seeks to Bolster Workforce for Snowfall Operations

In an effort to bolster their workforce for snowfall events, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDot) has announced a range of job vacancies. The roles on offer are critical for the continuous operation of snow clearing and road maintenance, according to Jim Shaut, the Senior Highway Maintenance Manager.

Technical and Trainee Roles on Offer

PennDot's Human Resources Department, headed by Kristi Settlemire, has highlighted the availability of several key positions. They include CDL operators, operator trainee positions, and technical assistant roles in the construction unit. The operator trainee roles present an opportunity for individuals holding a CDL permit to receive on-the-job training. However, the CDL operator positions require the candidates to hold a CDL from the first day of their employment.

Snowfall and Road Maintenance

PennDot and the Allegheny County Public Works have been working tirelessly to clear roads and highways following recent snowfall and frigid temperatures in the Pittsburgh area. This effort has been crucial in maintaining safety and accessibility, especially given the closure or delay of more than 200 schools and school districts due to the weather conditions.

Further Opportunities with PennDot

In addition to the immediate staffing needs, PennDot has opened the application period for paid summer internships and the summer employment program. These initiatives are aimed at offering college students and non-students hands-on experience in various fields, including engineering, non-engineering, and scientific and technical areas. The technical assistant positions are particularly aimed at training individuals to become construction inspectors working on-site.