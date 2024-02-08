Pedestrianisation of Capel Street: A Mixed Bag for Dublin City Comics

Capel Street's Pedestrianisation: A Blessing and a Burden for Dublin City Comics

Nestled amidst the bustling heart of Dublin, the renowned Dublin City Comics has been a beacon for comic book enthusiasts for over fifteen years. The last five have seen owner Doc Huysmans operating from the pedestrianised Capel Street, where the hum of traffic has been replaced by the chatter of passersby, the clanging of bicycle bells, and the occasional busker's tune.

Huysmans acknowledges the appeal of a pedestrianised cityscape, but he also bears witness to the challenges it poses for his business. The recent National Transport Authority announcement of a €290 million funding boost for walking and cycling infrastructure, paired with Dublin City Council's plans to further restrict traffic in the city centre, has left him in a precarious position.

A Tale of Lost Parking Spaces and Neurodiverse Customers

The loss of parking spaces has struck a significant blow to Dublin City Comics, particularly impacting the shop's neurodiverse customers. "They rely on the familiarity of parking nearby, and the pedestrianisation has taken that away," Huysmans explains. For many, the change has made visiting the shop an overwhelming experience, leading to a noticeable decline in trade-ins.

Transportation issues have also arisen, with large items becoming increasingly difficult to transport due to limited parking and delivery restrictions. Huysmans laments, "We can only receive deliveries before 11 am, and businesses like ours suffer because of it."

Anti-social Behaviour, Drainage Woes, and Summer Dreams

Huysmans doesn't shy away from discussing the issues of anti-social behaviour that have plagued the area since the pedestrianisation. However, he credits the increased police presence for improving the situation significantly.

Weather, too, has become a more significant factor in footfall, with inclement conditions driving potential customers away. And as if the weather weren't enough, the new surfacing has led to drainage issues that continue to trouble businesses along Capel Street.

Despite these challenges, Huysmans remains optimistic about the future. He appreciates the improvements in the street's aesthetics and hopes that the summer months will bring an increase in activity. "The summer is always our busiest time," he says, "and with the nicer weather, we hope to see more people out and about."

A Council Divided: Conflicting Visions for Dublin's Future

The pedestrianisation of Capel Street and the city council's plans to restrict cars from the city centre have sparked a heated debate among Dublin's city councillors. Councillor Nial Ring has criticised the council's approach, arguing that it lacks consideration for the impact on businesses.

"Not everyone can rely on cycling and walking," Ring asserts, echoing the concerns of business owners like Huysmans. However, Councillor Darragh Moriarty defends the plans, stating that they aim to make the city centre more attractive and reduce traffic congestion.

The council has set an ambitious target to cut city centre traffic by 40% by 2028, a goal that has left business owners and councillors alike wondering what the future holds for Dublin's cityscape.

As Dublin City Comics and its neighbours continue to adapt to the ever-changing landscape of Capel Street, the question remains: can the city strike a balance between its vision for a pedestrian-friendly future and the needs of its diverse business community?