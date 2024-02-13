Parliament Opening in Kingston: Road Closures and Traffic Advisory

Kingston Braces for Parliament Opening: Road Closures Imminent

On February 15, the heart of Kingston will pulse with the grandeur of the Parliament's opening ceremony. But for the city's commuters, this event brings about a necessary inconvenience - road closures around the Gordon House. With just two days left, the city is bracing itself for the anticipated disruption in its daily rhythm.

Roads Transform into Restricted Zones

Starting from the early hours of February 15, several roads surrounding the Gordon House will be off-limits to vehicular traffic. Duke Street, Charles Street, and Beeston Street will bear the brunt of these restrictions, transforming into pedestrian-friendly zones for the day.

Mark Lane, too, will join this temporary transformation, becoming a one-way street during the event. As the city rearranges its traffic patterns, only vehicles adorned with the George William Gordon House stickers will be granted access to these otherwise restricted areas.

Public Transport Rerouted

The Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) buses, a lifeline for many Kingston residents, won't be spared from this disruption. In response to the road closures, they will follow alternative routes, ensuring that their passengers reach their destinations, albeit on a slightly altered course.

Navigating the New Normal

While some roads will allow limited access to pedestrians, the general public is advised to follow instructions from the deployed traffic personnel. They stand as guiding beacons amidst the reorganized streets of Kingston, helping citizens navigate this new normal for a day.

As the city prepares for the pomp and circumstance of the Parliament's opening, its residents are reminded that change, even if temporary, can bring about challenges. But in true Kingston spirit, they're ready to adapt and overcome, proving once again that the heart of Jamaica's capital is not just resilient, but unstoppable.

Important Note: Members of the public are advised to plan their commutes accordingly and follow instructions from authorities to ensure a smooth and safe transition through the affected areas.