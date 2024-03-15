Pakistan Railways Breaks Record with Longest Freight Train, Earnings Soar to Rs50 Billion in FY23-24

In a significant development for Pakistan's transportation sector, Pakistan Railways has announced the successful operation of the country's longest and heaviest freight train, marking a historic achievement. This milestone is part of a broader success story, as the organization reported a substantial increase in its revenue, reaching Rs50 billion in the first eight months of the financial year 2023-24, a sharp rise from the previous year's earnings of Rs32 billion. The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Pakistan Railways, Aamir Baloch, applauded the workforce's dedication and shared optimistic projections for future revenue growth.

Historic Milestone Achieved

According to reports, the record-breaking freight train spanned over 2,500 feet with fifty coaches and was powered by the robust GE U40 locomotive engine. Embarking from Karachi, the train successfully transported more than 3,000 tons of cargo to Kotri. This achievement is not only a testament to Pakistan Railways' operational capabilities but also aligns with the strategic goal of reducing road traffic congestion and contributing to environmental conservation efforts by minimizing pollution.

Revenue Surge and Expansion Plans

In an impressive financial upturn, Pakistan Railways has seen its revenue skyrocket to Rs50 billion in just the first eight months of FY2023-24, demonstrating a significant improvement from the previous year's earnings. CEO Aamir Baloch, expressing satisfaction over these results, highlighted the collective efforts of the Pakistan Railways team and forecasted a potential increase in revenue to Rs80 billion by the year's end. Further bolstering its service quality and efficiency, Pakistan Railways is in the process of finalizing a procurement plan for 230 passenger coaches and 820 High Capacity Wagons under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP). This initiative aims to enhance train speeds and ensure punctuality, with a portion of the new coaches being manufactured domestically to support local industry.

Looking Towards a Brighter Future

These developments signal a transformative period for Pakistan Railways, with the dual achievements of a historic freight operation and a remarkable financial turnaround setting a positive trajectory for the organization. As Pakistan Railways continues to expand its fleet and improve its services, these advancements are expected to play a crucial role in bolstering Pakistan's economy and infrastructure. The strategic investments and the relentless pursuit of operational excellence underscore Pakistan Railways' commitment to not only enhancing its service offerings but also contributing significantly to the country's economic resilience and environmental sustainability.