Overnight Lane Closures on Harvey Avenue Begin Mar. 1 Due to Dayton St. Overpass Maintenance

Maintenance on the Dayton Street overpass necessitates overnight lane closures on Harvey Avenue from March 1, with an end date aimed for May. This project, focusing on concrete rehabilitation and repairs, will impact local traffic flow and access to key community facilities.

Project Details and Schedule

The essential maintenance of the Dayton Street overpass's main span will involve concrete rehabilitation and repairs, requiring lane closures on Harvey Avenue. These closures are scheduled to occur from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., starting March 1 and continuing until May. The overnight schedule is designed to minimize disruption to daytime traffic but will affect access to the Parkinson Recreation Centre (PRC) via the Harvey Avenue vehicle entrance. Although the PRC remains accessible through Parkinson Way, visitors are advised to plan their visits accordingly. The nearby transit stop at Parkinson Station on Harvey Avenue at Kirschner Road will remain operational, ensuring continued public transport access.

Impact on Pedestrians and Cyclists

While the overpass will stay open to pedestrians and cyclists for the majority of the construction period, intermittent closures may occur. These closures are expected to be brief and will be communicated to the public in advance to minimize inconvenience. The project team is committed to maintaining safe routes for all users throughout the construction period.

Extended Work Hours and Local News

Construction activities are planned for Monday to Friday within the specified overnight hours. However, there may be instances when work extends beyond these times to accommodate project needs or weather conditions. Local residents and commuters are encouraged to stay informed about the project's progress and any changes to the work schedule. Additionally, other local news, including the closure of Sutherland Avenue for construction and weather warnings for 3 Okanagan highways forecasting up to 40 cm of snow, highlight the importance of staying updated on current and upcoming local infrastructure projects.

This maintenance project on the Dayton Street overpass is a critical step in ensuring the long-term safety and functionality of a key piece of local infrastructure. While it may pose temporary inconveniences, the benefits of improved and safer road conditions will serve the community well into the future.