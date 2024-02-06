ORLEN Unipetrol Advances Hydrogen Mobility Initiative with Winter Trials

The ORLEN Unipetrol Group, a prominent entity in the Czech refining and petrochemical industry, has taken a significant step forward in its hydrogen mobility initiative. Furthering its collaboration with the municipalities of Most and Litvínov, the group is continuing the pilot operation of a hydrogen-powered bus. The vehicle, developed by Mobility & Innovation Production s.r.o., has successfully completed summer testing and is now set for winter trials running from February 5 to 11. This initiative aims to evaluate the feasibility of incorporating hydrogen buses into the local transit fleet.

Leading the Way in Hydrogen-Powered Mass Transit

The municipalities of Most and Litvínov are not just participating members but are leading the charge on the hydrogen platform in the region. These cities are pioneering the adoption of hydrogen-powered mass transit. The hydrogen-powered bus being tested operates on a dual power source. It can cover a distance of up to 350 km on hydrogen and an additional 100 km on battery power. This innovative vehicle, outfitted with a Siemens Elfa electric motor, can accommodate up to 68 passengers.

Commitment to Clean Mobility and Decarbonization

The ORLEN Unipetrol Group's involvement in this project reflects their commitment to clean mobility and decarbonization. This aligns with both the EU and Czech Republic's goals towards a greener future. The group manages refineries, production plants, and a network of petrol stations, offering a variety of fuels. These include alternative drives like LPG, CNG, and electric vehicle charging points, in addition to two hydrogen filling stations. This project is a testament to their dedication towards exploring and adopting cleaner, more sustainable fuel alternatives.