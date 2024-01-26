Ohio Turnpike Earmarks $254M for Major Infrastructure Overhaul in Mahoning County

Ohio's Turnpike Commission has greenlit a $254 million budget for the year 2024, a significant portion of which will be funneled into an ambitious infrastructure project in Mahoning County. In a bid to upgrade and modernize the state's transportation network, the project encompasses a series of key rejuvenation efforts.

Comprehensive Roadwork in Prospect

Among the planned initiatives is the resurfacing of a six-mile stretch of the turnpike spanning from mileposts 230 to 236 in Beaver and Springfield Townships. This resurfacing project is part of a broader effort that will see nearly 142 lane miles of pavement revitalized across the turnpike.

Bridge Replacement and Toll Plaza Revamp

Another critical component of the project is the replacement of the bridge on Route 224 in Canfield that passes over the turnpike. Alongside this, comprehensive pavement work is slated to be completed at the Eastgate Toll Plaza, a major interchange in Mahoning County.

Technological Advancements on the Way

Beyond these physical upgrades, the Ohio Turnpike Commission is also set to implement modern technology to enhance the turnpike's operations. This includes the finalization of upgrades to the toll collection system and the installation of Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) cameras and signage along the turnpike's mainline. The ITS technology, a key innovation in transportation, is expected to significantly improve both traffic management and road safety.

All these initiatives form part of a broader set of eight projects that the Ohio Turnpike Commission has planned for the year. The execution of these projects is expected to commence in either July or August.

Through these projects, the Ohio Turnpike Commission is not only improving infrastructure but also paving the way for a safer, more efficient, and modernized transportation system in the state.