Ocala Receives $104,000 Grant for Road Safety Improvements

Residents of Ocala can look forward to safer streets and roads, thanks to a $104,000 grant received from the Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) program. The City of Ocala has the honour of being the recipient of this federal initiative, which seeks to prevent roadway deaths and severe injuries across the United States. The funds will be channeled into supplemental planning, with the creation of a Local Road Safety Plan and a Speed Management Plan as its core objectives.

Enhancing Safety in Residential Zones and Schools

The grant will enable Ocala to focus on ensuring safer speeds in residential zones and around schools, a critical aspect of the city’s road safety measures. By managing speed limits and traffic controls more effectively, the city aims to minimize accidents and ensure a safer environment for all road users, including motorists, pedestrians, and cyclists.

Support from Congresswoman Kat Cammack

Congresswoman Kat Cammack, a staunch advocate for improved safety measures, has expressed her enthusiasm for the City of Ocala’s initiative. She highlighted the expected positive impact on road safety that this grant will bring, and commended the city for its forward-thinking approach to safety planning.

Federal Grant Funding Assistance

In addition to celebrating the grant’s receipt, the Office of Congresswoman Cammack offers assistance to municipalities in obtaining federal grant funding. More information on upcoming grant opportunities and how to apply for them is available from the office, providing a much-needed resource for localities seeking to improve their infrastructure and services.

In conclusion, the receipt of the SS4A grant by the City of Ocala represents a significant step towards improved road safety within the city. The planned initiatives, coupled with continued support from federal representatives like Congresswoman Cammack, promise a safer future for all road users in Ocala.