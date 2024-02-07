NTSB Finalizes Schedule for Final Board Meeting on East Palestine Derailment

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is preparing for its decisive board meeting slated for June 25, concerning the train derailment that shook the town of East Palestine in 2023. The meeting, which will be staged at the East Palestine High School, offers the public a chance to attend in person or follow the proceedings through a livestream on the NTSB's YouTube channel.

Investigating the East Palestine Derailment

The significant agenda of the meeting includes a vote on the final findings, the probable cause, and recommendations concerning the derailment. Any amendments to the draft final report will also be decided. This meeting will mark a crucial stage in the ongoing investigation into the February 3, 2023, Norfolk Southern train derailment - an incident that led to fires, a controlled release of hazardous chemicals, and necessitated a large-scale evacuation and cleanup operation.

Community Meetings Precede Final Board Meeting

NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy will be hosting two community meetings on the 24th and 25th of June at the same venue. These meetings are designed to give residents a chance to ask about the NTSB's investigative procedures and voice any concerns or queries they may have. Specific details about the community meetings will be announced at a later date.

In a related development, President Joe Biden has announced his visit to East Palestine, aiming to discuss support for the community affected by the derailment. The President's visit underscores the gravity of the incident and the Administration's commitment to aid the affected community.