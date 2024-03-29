NTSA Halts Bungoma Line, Smart Highways Sacco Operations Over Traffic Violations

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has taken decisive action against Bungoma Line Safari Ltd and Smart Highways Sacco Ltd, suspending their operating licenses due to serious traffic violations.

This move underscores NTSA's commitment to enforcing traffic regulations and ensuring road safety. George Njao, NTSA's Director General, highlighted the infractions as breaches of the Traffic Act and the PSV Regulations of 2014, emphasizing the critical need for compliance.

Immediate Compliance Required

In response to these violations, NTSA has mandated immediate corrective measures from the affected Saccos. This includes the presentation of their entire fleet for compliance inspections and retesting of selected drivers. Specifically, Bungoma Line Safari Ltd is required to present 162 vehicles, and Smart Highways Sacco Ltd must present 29 vehicles for thorough checks.

The aim is to verify the functionality of installed speed limiters and to certify the roadworthiness of each vehicle. Additionally, driver retraining and sensitization to road safety are compulsory, aiming to instill a deeper understanding and commitment to traffic laws among the drivers.

NTSA's directive includes a stern warning that the National Police Service (NPS) will impound any vehicle found operating in contravention of the suspension. This cooperation between NTSA and NPS signifies a unified front in tackling road safety issues and penalizing non-compliance.

The emphasis on speed regulation compliance, through the NTSA Intelligent Road Safety Management System (IRSMS), illustrates the technological approach being adopted to monitor and improve road safety across Kenya.

Future Implications for PSV Operators

This suspension serves as a strong message to all Public Service Vehicle (PSV) operators on the importance of adhering to traffic laws and regulations. It underscores the consequences of non-compliance, not just in terms of operational disruptions but also the potential risk to public safety.

As NTSA continues to enforce these standards, it is clear that maintaining high levels of compliance is not optional but a fundamental requirement for all PSV operators in Kenya. The ongoing efforts by NTSA to enhance road safety through strict enforcement and collaboration with law enforcement agencies highlight the commitment to safeguarding the lives of commuters and ensuring the roadworthiness of public transport vehicles.