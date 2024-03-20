Northern Leaders Call for Avanti West Coast Franchise Revocation Amid Persistent Service Failures

Northern leaders, represented by Transport for the North (TfN), have issued a stark demand to Transport Secretary Mark Harper, urging for the immediate termination of Avanti West Coast's (AWC) rail franchise. This move underscores a growing frustration over the rail operator's performance, highlighting the critical need for reliable transportation services in the north of England.

Advertisment

Escalating Concerns and Immediate Demands

During a pivotal meeting in Leeds, the TfN board, including key figures such as Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham and Liverpool City Region mayor Steve Rotheram, weighed their options. The consensus leaned towards a call for the government to bring AWC's services under public ownership, entrusting the Operator of Last Resort (OLR) with the task. This decision was fueled by AWC's disappointing service record, including a 9.1% cancellation rate of its services in the recent four weeks to March 2, as reported by the Office of Rail and Road.

Operator's Stance and Challenges Ahead

Advertisment

First Group, AWC's parent company, defended its efforts, citing challenges such as driver unavailability and elevated sickness levels. Steve Montgomery, managing director at First Rail, emphasized the team's dedication to improvement despite these obstacles. However, TfN chairman Lord McLoughlin argued that AWC's prolonged underperformance warranted immediate action, stressing the public's right to dependable service. The debate highlights the complex interplay between operational challenges and the imperative for service excellence.

Looking Forward: Implications for Rail Service in the North

The TfN's forceful stance signals a critical juncture for rail services in the north, potentially setting the stage for a significant shift in how these services are managed and delivered. As discussions continue, the emphasis remains on achieving a service that meets the public's expectations and supports the north's connectivity and economic ambitions. The outcome of this dispute could have far-reaching implications for the future of rail transport in the region, underscoring the importance of accountability and performance in public service contracts.