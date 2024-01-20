North Wales Braces for Storm Isha: Major Road Closure Announced

In the face of the approaching Storm Isha, a major road in North Wales, the A483, is scheduled for closure due to fears of extreme high winds affecting the Dee and Ceiriog viaducts. The closure, spanning from Junction 1 to the A5 Gledrid Roundabout, will commence at 8am on Sunday and last until 6am on Monday.

Diversion Route and Possible Delays

Traffic Wales, in anticipation of the road closure, has organized a diversion route for drivers. This includes the A539, A5 through Llangollen, and B5070. However, drivers should be aware that due to a recent landslip on the B5605, the alternative route will be lengthier than usual. Therefore, they are advised to allocate extra time for their journeys and obey all traffic signs.

Met Office Warnings

The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for some regions on Sunday and yellow warnings for wind and rain from Sunday into Monday. These conditions could lead to disruptions in travel, power cuts, and flooding. There is also potential for injuries due to damage to buildings. Individuals residing in or travelling through North Wales are urged to stay updated on the storm's progression and take necessary precautions.

Storm Isha's Impact

Storm Isha, with its forecasted wind speeds of up to 80mph, poses a significant threat to the region. The extreme weather conditions could result in severe consequences, including widespread power cuts, travel disruptions, and flooding. The naming and frequency of storms in the UK highlights the severity of these weather conditions and the potential disruption they can cause to everyday life.