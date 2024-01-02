North Macedonia and Serbia Pave Way for Economic Growth with First Joint Rail Border Crossing

Two Balkan nations, North Macedonia and Serbia, have initiated plans to bolster their economic and trade ties through the creation of their first joint rail border crossing. This monumental project, part of the larger Trans-European Transport Network’s Corridor X, is backed by a significant funding of 7.5 million euros.

Funding the Future of Trade

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is leading the charge with a loan of 5 million euros, with the European Union (EU) adding to the pot with a grant of 2.5 million euros through the Western Balkans Investment Framework. The main objective of this investment is to facilitate the swift and efficient transportation of goods between North Macedonia and Serbia.

Upholding European Standards

Blagoj Bochvarski, North Macedonia’s Minister of Transport, has reiterated the importance of adhering to European standards by enhancing infrastructure and simplifying border crossing procedures. The project will undertake a revamp of existing railway stations, build new facilities, and incorporate energy efficiency measures like solar panels.

Benefits of the New Railway System

Fatih Türkmenoğlu, the EBRD’s head for North Macedonia, lauds the project for its potential benefits. These include safer transport, increased regional connectivity, new economic opportunities, and a robust response to the ongoing energy crisis. This border crossing is just one piece of the larger puzzle under the EU’s Economic and Investment Plan for the Western Balkans, with similar initiatives underway.

Among other Corridor X initiatives, the European Investment Bank has lent Serbia 550 million euros for upgrading the railway section between Belgrade and Niš, highlighting the strategic importance of this route for the Balkans region’s trade and economic growth.