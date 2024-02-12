Nighttime Road Repairs on Trumpington Street, Cambridge: February 12-20

In a bid to keep the roads of Cambridge in top shape, Trumpington Street will be off-limits to motor vehicles from 8pm to 6am on weekdays, starting tonight until February 20. The temporary closure is to allow for much-needed repair works.

Advertisment

Road Repairs on Trumpington Street, Cambridge

Cambridgeshire County Council is taking proactive measures to prevent the deterioration of Trumpington Street's carriageway and the formation of pesky potholes. The repair works, which include 'crack sealing,' are set to commence tonight and will continue every weeknight until February 20, between the hours of 8pm and 6am.

Emergency Vehicles Maintain Access

Advertisment

While the street will be closed to all other motor vehicles during these hours, provisions have been made to ensure emergency vehicles can still access Trumpington Street when needed. The County Council has put in place measures to maintain smooth operations for emergency services, ensuring the safety and well-being of Cambridge's residents remain a top priority.

Minimizing Disruption, Maximizing Safety

By carrying out the repair works during the night, the County Council aims to minimize disruptions to the daily routines of Cambridge's residents and commuters. The temporary closure of Trumpington Street between 8pm and 6am allows for the repairs to be completed efficiently and safely, ultimately benefiting the community by providing a well-maintained and reliable road network.

Advertisment

As the weeknight repair works on Trumpington Street commence tonight, residents and commuters are reminded to plan their journeys accordingly and to respect the road closure in the interest of public safety. With these improvements, Cambridge's roads will continue to serve the community well, providing safe and efficient travel for all.