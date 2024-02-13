NFR Introduces Special Train Service Between Kamakhya and Anand Vihar Terminal

This Friday, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) is rolling out a special train service between Kamakhya and Anand Vihar Terminal, providing much-needed relief for passengers facing overcrowding on this popular route. This new service, consisting of train numbers 02525 and 02526, will operate for 24 trips until July, offering a comfortable and convenient travel option for those seeking to escape the chaos of the peak travel season.

Advertisment

A Special Service Tailored to Passenger Needs

The NFR's decision to introduce this special train service comes in response to the heavy demand for seats on the Kamakhya-Anand Vihar route, which has led to a significant number of passengers being left on waitlists. By providing additional capacity, the railway aims to ensure that more travelers can complete their journey without the stress and uncertainty of waitlisted tickets. The special train will feature a variety of classes, including AC and sleeper classes, catering to the diverse needs and preferences of passengers.

Timings and Stoppages: A Detailed Look

Advertisment

Train number 02525 will depart from Kamakhya every Friday, starting today, and arrive at Anand Vihar Terminal the following day. In the opposite direction, train number 02526 will leave Anand Vihar every Sunday and reach Kamakhya on Monday. A comprehensive list of stoppages and timings can be found on the IRCTC website and other platforms, allowing passengers to plan their journeys with precision.

A Golden Opportunity for Waitlisted Passengers

The introduction of this special train service represents a golden opportunity for waitlisted passengers on the Kamakhya-Anand Vihar route. With increased capacity and more frequent departures, those who have been struggling to secure confirmed tickets now have a greater chance of traveling on their preferred dates. Additionally, the availability of various classes of coaches ensures that passengers can choose the level of comfort that best suits their budget and travel preferences.

Advertisment

As the special train service between Kamakhya and Anand Vihar Terminal commences its maiden journey today, it brings with it the promise of a more comfortable, convenient, and hassle-free travel experience for the countless passengers who rely on this vital route. By addressing the pressing issue of overcrowding and providing a much-needed boost to capacity, the Northeast Frontier Railway has demonstrated its commitment to putting the needs of its passengers first.

In a world where the demands of modern travel often seem at odds with the desire for a seamless and enjoyable journey, the introduction of this special train service serves as a timely reminder that the human element remains at the heart of the railway experience. As we embark on this new chapter in the story of the Kamakhya-Anand Vihar route, let us celebrate the spirit of progress and innovation that continues to shape the landscape of Indian rail travel.

Note: For the most up-to-date information on the special train service, including timings, stoppages, and coach compositions, passengers are advised to visit the IRCTC website or consult other reliable sources.