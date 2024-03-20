Next M25 Surrey Section Closure Set Post-April, National Highways Confirms

National Highways recently announced the next full closure of a significant section of the M25 in Surrey, promising minimal disruption until after April. This decision follows the first-ever scheduled daytime closure of the motorway since its opening in 1986, marking a major milestone in the £317m upgrade project aimed at enhancing road safety and capacity.

Historic Daytime Closure and Its Impact

The initial closure, affecting a five-mile stretch between junctions 10 and 11, was part of an ambitious plan to demolish Clearmount bridge and install a new gantry. This unprecedented move caused considerable attention, setting a precedent for future works on one of the UK's busiest motorways. During the closure, an 11.5-mile diversion was implemented, redirecting thousands of vehicles per hour through alternative routes, demonstrating National Highways' commitment to minimizing disruption and ensuring road user safety.

Upcoming Closures and Project Details

Looking ahead, the next closure will occur between junction nine at Leatherhead and junction 10 near the A3, involving a longer diversion. This is one of three additional planned closures before September, integral to the comprehensive upgrade project. The initiative not only focuses on immediate improvements, such as bridge demolition and gantry installation but also aims at long-term benefits, including increased lane numbers and traffic flow enhancement. Furthermore, the project includes environmental considerations, such as the construction of the Cockcrow Green Bridge for local wildlife.

Community Response and Future Implications

The closures, while necessary for progress, have sparked varied reactions among local residents and commuters. Concerns over increased journey times and the inconvenience of detours have been vocal, yet there's an overarching understanding of the need for such extensive upgrades. As the M25 upgrade project progresses, with a completion target of mid-2025, it promises to deliver a safer, more efficient motorway system. However, the journey towards this goal will require patience and cooperation from all road users, underscoring the importance of clear communication and efficient planning by National Highways.

As we move forward, the implications of these closures and upgrades extend beyond temporary inconvenience, setting the stage for a modernized M25. This endeavor not only represents an investment in infrastructure but also in the future of mobility and environmental stewardship, reflecting a balanced approach to development and conservation.