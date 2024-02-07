New York State DOT Concludes Key Bridge Rehabilitation Project in Utica

The Department of Transportation (DOT) of New York State has announced the culmination of a significant bridge refurbishment project on the State Route 5/8/12 Arterial in Utica. The project, which kicked off in April of the prior year and concluded in January, focused on the renovation of the bridge that passes over French Road in New Hartford and crosses the New York Susquehanna Railway. The project, with a budget of roughly $5.6 million, entailed the replacement of bridge joints, repairs to concrete structures and medians, installation of new lighting, and replacement of guide rails on the French Road northbound ramp.

Advertisment

Enhancing Safety and Efficiency

These improvements aim to boost safety, efficiency, and the aesthetic appeal of the arterial, reinforcing its role as a crucial conduit for people and commerce in Mohawk Valley and the wider state. The DOT under Governor Hochul's leadership, with Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez at the helm, has underscored the state's resolution to pour investments into infrastructure development for improved resilience and economic growth.

Local Officials Applaud the Project's Completion

Local officials, including Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente and Utica Mayor Michael Galime, lauded the completion of the project. They emphasized the manifold benefits to local residents, visitors, and the overall development of the community. The bridge, an integral part of the state route, will now offer enhanced serviceability and safety to its users, marking a significant milestone in the state's infrastructural advancement.