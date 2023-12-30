en English
New Year’s Travel Disrupted as Eurostar Cancels All Train Services Amid Severe Flooding

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 6:16 pm EST
New Year’s Travel Disrupted as Eurostar Cancels All Train Services Amid Severe Flooding

In a significant disruption to the holiday travel plans of thousands, all Eurostar train services, connecting London with Paris, were abruptly canceled due to severe flooding in the railway tunnels under the River Thames near Ebbsfleet, east of London. The sudden cancellation affected 41 trains in a single day, stranding passengers amidst the New Year’s festivities. The exact cause of the flooding remains unidentified, although the region has recently experienced heavy rainfall and is currently under an official yellow warning for strong winds.

Unprecedented Disruption

The incident at St Pancras station in London left countless passengers stranded with their luggage, unable to continue their journeys. Many passengers found themselves scrambling to rearrange New Year’s Eve plans or secure alternative travel routes, facing expensive hotel bills or costly airfares. The flooding in the tunnel was attributed to a fire control system, with engineers working tirelessly to remove the unprecedented volume of water.

Back-to-Back Incidents

This unfortunate disruption follows closely on the heels of a recent incident on December 21, when an unexpected strike by French workers disrupted travel plans for many during the Christmas season. These back-to-back disruptions have added to the series of transportation challenges that have plagued the UK over the past year, including technical faults, weather conditions, and ongoing disputes over pay and conditions involving rail workers.

A Strained System

Eurostar, majority-owned by the French state-owned SNCF Voyageurs, narrowly avoided bankruptcy during the COVID-19 pandemic with a 290 million euro bailout from its shareholders, including the French government. Despite a pay deal being voted for by the RMT rail union, the Aslef union, representing drivers, has not reached an agreement yet. These compounding issues and the recent disruptions highlight the strain on the Eurostar system and its impact on travelers.

In the wake of the cancellations, Eurostar has expressed understanding of the critical timing for travelers and has offered support at stations. Despite the havoc wreaked by the flooding, the company has committed to full refunds or exchanges for passengers affected by the cancellations. Furthermore, Eurostar has indicated that they are working diligently to ensure that all affected customers are supported in all stations and that they have the option to re-book onto alternative services or opt for a refund.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

