New Year Celebrations Trigger Traffic Chaos in Delhi

New Year’s revelry in Delhi on January 1, 2024, plunged the city into a maelstrom of traffic congestion, with the India Gate and other bustling city landmarks drawing throngs of celebrants. An influx of 50,000 to 70,000 people was projected at India Gate alone, stalling vehicular movement on key arteries including Copernicus Marg, Akbar Road, Ashoka Road, Shahjahan Road, Mandir Marg and various zones of Connaught Place, among others.

Preparations and Challenges

The Delhi Traffic Police, anticipating the surge, had issued advisories for the public to opt for public transport over private vehicles and deployed personnel to manage the situation. Regardless, commuters encountered difficulties, grappling with the task of procuring auto-rickshaws and cabs, some of whom levied steep fares due to the increased demand. Social media was abuzz with accounts of unregulated traffic and alleged lack of traffic police in certain areas.

Impact on Street Vendors

Amidst the chaos, one group that reaped benefits were the street vendors, who capitalized on the amplified footfall. In preparation for the New Year’s crowds, the Delhi Traffic Police had circulated an advisory on traffic restrictions and anticipated congestion in and around central Delhi and commercial hubs.

Heavy Penalties for Traffic Violations

On the flip side, the police were unrelenting in their enforcement of traffic laws. Over 3,000 challans were issued for traffic violations, 215 vehicles impounded, and six individuals arrested for creating nuisances. Additionally, 986 people were detained as a preventive measure, with a noticeable spike in drunk driving cases compared to the previous year.

Despite these measures, the first day of the year was marked by massive traffic jams as markets and major hubs were inundated with people, causing significant inconvenience to daily commuters. In addition, a truck breakdown on NH-9 and a continuous influx of devotees at religious places exacerbated the traffic situation.