en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

New Year Celebrations Trigger Traffic Chaos in Delhi

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:27 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 2:59 am EST
New Year Celebrations Trigger Traffic Chaos in Delhi

New Year’s revelry in Delhi on January 1, 2024, plunged the city into a maelstrom of traffic congestion, with the India Gate and other bustling city landmarks drawing throngs of celebrants. An influx of 50,000 to 70,000 people was projected at India Gate alone, stalling vehicular movement on key arteries including Copernicus Marg, Akbar Road, Ashoka Road, Shahjahan Road, Mandir Marg and various zones of Connaught Place, among others.

Preparations and Challenges

The Delhi Traffic Police, anticipating the surge, had issued advisories for the public to opt for public transport over private vehicles and deployed personnel to manage the situation. Regardless, commuters encountered difficulties, grappling with the task of procuring auto-rickshaws and cabs, some of whom levied steep fares due to the increased demand. Social media was abuzz with accounts of unregulated traffic and alleged lack of traffic police in certain areas.

Impact on Street Vendors

Amidst the chaos, one group that reaped benefits were the street vendors, who capitalized on the amplified footfall. In preparation for the New Year’s crowds, the Delhi Traffic Police had circulated an advisory on traffic restrictions and anticipated congestion in and around central Delhi and commercial hubs.

Heavy Penalties for Traffic Violations

On the flip side, the police were unrelenting in their enforcement of traffic laws. Over 3,000 challans were issued for traffic violations, 215 vehicles impounded, and six individuals arrested for creating nuisances. Additionally, 986 people were detained as a preventive measure, with a noticeable spike in drunk driving cases compared to the previous year.

Despite these measures, the first day of the year was marked by massive traffic jams as markets and major hubs were inundated with people, causing significant inconvenience to daily commuters. In addition, a truck breakdown on NH-9 and a continuous influx of devotees at religious places exacerbated the traffic situation.

0
India Transportation Travel & Tourism Watch Now
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Unrest in Manipur: New Outbreak of Violence Injures Seven Security Personnel

By Rafia Tasleem

Bollywood Mishaps, International Law Changes, Sports Updates, and Winter Health Tips: A News Roundup

By Salman Khan

School Assembly News: A Glimpse into Current Events for January 2nd

By Safak Costu

School Assembly News: A Glimpse into Current Events for January 2nd

By Dil Bar Irshad

Indian Construction Worker Dies in Singapore; Unrest Brews in India's ...
@Accidents · 4 mins
Indian Construction Worker Dies in Singapore; Unrest Brews in India's ...
heart comment 0
Tamil Nadu BJP Unveils Strategic Roadmap Ahead of 2024 Elections

By Rafia Tasleem

Tamil Nadu BJP Unveils Strategic Roadmap Ahead of 2024 Elections
Madhuri Dixit and Dr. Sriram Madhav Nene Visit Siddhivinayak Temple

By BNN Correspondents

Madhuri Dixit and Dr. Sriram Madhav Nene Visit Siddhivinayak Temple
India’s Strategic Endeavours to Attract Foreign Tourists

By Rafia Tasleem

India's Strategic Endeavours to Attract Foreign Tourists
Human Trafficking in India: A Chilling Tale of Exploitation

By Dil Bar Irshad

Human Trafficking in India: A Chilling Tale of Exploitation
Latest Headlines
World News
David Warner's 'Baggy Green' Stolen: A Sentimental Theft Overshadows Final Test Match
20 seconds
David Warner's 'Baggy Green' Stolen: A Sentimental Theft Overshadows Final Test Match
Rehabilitation Robotics: Revolutionizing Stroke Recovery
2 mins
Rehabilitation Robotics: Revolutionizing Stroke Recovery
Predictive Factors of Hospitalization in Children with Asthma: A Study
2 mins
Predictive Factors of Hospitalization in Children with Asthma: A Study
James Burnip: A Standout Performance Amid Alabama's Rose Bowl Defeat
2 mins
James Burnip: A Standout Performance Amid Alabama's Rose Bowl Defeat
Bollywood Mishaps, International Law Changes, Sports Updates, and Winter Health Tips: A News Roundup
2 mins
Bollywood Mishaps, International Law Changes, Sports Updates, and Winter Health Tips: A News Roundup
Unprecedented Case of Vagal Nerve Stimulation Complication Revealed
4 mins
Unprecedented Case of Vagal Nerve Stimulation Complication Revealed
Strategic Shifts in Cricket and Notable Highlights from 2023
4 mins
Strategic Shifts in Cricket and Notable Highlights from 2023
2024: A Year of Anticipated Breakthroughs in Science and Technology
4 mins
2024: A Year of Anticipated Breakthroughs in Science and Technology
Combining SERS Spectroscopy and Machine Learning for Early Diagnosis of Cystic Echinococcosis
5 mins
Combining SERS Spectroscopy and Machine Learning for Early Diagnosis of Cystic Echinococcosis
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
21 mins
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
1 hour
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
1 hour
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
2 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
3 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
3 hours
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
3 hours
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection
3 hours
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app